Tuesday’s FTB: Playoffs are fun

Oh, did Boston lose too? So sad.

By KatyaKnappe
Tampa Bay Lightning v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game One Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Good morning everyone. I hope you enjoyed the game last night.

Game 1 Recap: Leafs give every reason to believe in complete effort - Pension Plan Puppets
Redefining Playoff Mitch

Back to Excited Episode 177: Game 1 Rapid Reaction - Pension Plan Puppets
We discuss the best start possible for the Leafs

And the other games last night:

Recap: Close game gets away late as Bruins drop Game 1, 5-1 - Stanley Cup of Chowder
Yeah, it went sour.

Kings Draw First Blood - The Copper & Blue
The Kings take Game One 4-3 off a Mike Smith gaffe

Game 1 Recap: Poor special teams earn Minnesota Wild loss in Game 1 against St. Louis Blues - Hockey Wilderness
Also, Ville Husso and David Perron, they also maybe had something to do with that loss.

Trying to imagine the Leafs losing 5-1 and having the nerve to call it a close game. Anyhow, in other news you might have missed, the Jets are cleaning house:

But they aren’t starting at the top:

The Flyers are making moves:

And the refs have clearly been given new instructions. Remember when there was no problem and that was the media just making it up?

That’s Tuesday for you, tonight’s games if you want to watch other series are:

Penguins @ Rangers
Capitals @ Panthers
Predators @ Avalanche
Stars @ Flames

