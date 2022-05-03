Tuesday’s FTB: Playoffs are fun

Good morning everyone. I hope you enjoyed the game last night.

Game 1 Recap: Leafs give every reason to believe in complete effort - Pension Plan Puppets

Redefining Playoff Mitch

Back to Excited Episode 177: Game 1 Rapid Reaction - Pension Plan Puppets

We discuss the best start possible for the Leafs

And the other games last night:

Recap: Close game gets away late as Bruins drop Game 1, 5-1 - Stanley Cup of Chowder

Yeah, it went sour.

Kings Draw First Blood - The Copper & Blue

The Kings take Game One 4-3 off a Mike Smith gaffe

Game 1 Recap: Poor special teams earn Minnesota Wild loss in Game 1 against St. Louis Blues - Hockey Wilderness

Also, Ville Husso and David Perron, they also maybe had something to do with that loss.

Trying to imagine the Leafs losing 5-1 and having the nerve to call it a close game. Anyhow, in other news you might have missed, the Jets are cleaning house:

Hearing #nhljets are planning a complete overhaul of their coaching staff: interim coach Dave Lowry, assistants Jamie Kompon and Charlie Huddy are all not returning.



Huddy had been with Jets through numerous head coaches.



Sounds like Wade Flaherty will remain on staff. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 2, 2022

But they aren’t starting at the top:

On top of some fascinating comments from Mark Scheifele, @WiebesWorld reports that #nhljets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has been given a 3-year contract extension. https://t.co/ueOx6OiOTu — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 2, 2022

The Flyers are making moves:

And the refs have clearly been given new instructions. Remember when there was no problem and that was the media just making it up?

Whether you like more penalty calls or fewer whistles, we've noticed tonight - as have many of you - that each game appears to be called consistently tonight.



Good work by the officiating team to calibrate and stick with their respective standards.



Now let's keep it that way — Scouting The Refs (@ScoutingTheRefs) May 3, 2022

That’s Tuesday for you, tonight’s games if you want to watch other series are:

Penguins @ Rangers

Capitals @ Panthers

Predators @ Avalanche

Stars @ Flames