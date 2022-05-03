Tuesday’s FTB: Playoffs are fun

Good morning everyone. I hope you enjoyed the game last night.
Game 1 Recap: Leafs give every reason to believe in complete effort - Pension Plan Puppets
Redefining Playoff Mitch
Back to Excited Episode 177: Game 1 Rapid Reaction - Pension Plan Puppets
We discuss the best start possible for the Leafs
And the other games last night:
Recap: Close game gets away late as Bruins drop Game 1, 5-1 - Stanley Cup of Chowder
Yeah, it went sour.
Kings Draw First Blood - The Copper & Blue
The Kings take Game One 4-3 off a Mike Smith gaffe
Game 1 Recap: Poor special teams earn Minnesota Wild loss in Game 1 against St. Louis Blues - Hockey Wilderness
Also, Ville Husso and David Perron, they also maybe had something to do with that loss.
Trying to imagine the Leafs losing 5-1 and having the nerve to call it a close game. Anyhow, in other news you might have missed, the Jets are cleaning house:
Hearing #nhljets are planning a complete overhaul of their coaching staff: interim coach Dave Lowry, assistants Jamie Kompon and Charlie Huddy are all not returning.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 2, 2022
Huddy had been with Jets through numerous head coaches.
Sounds like Wade Flaherty will remain on staff.
But they aren’t starting at the top:
On top of some fascinating comments from Mark Scheifele, @WiebesWorld reports that #nhljets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has been given a 3-year contract extension. https://t.co/ueOx6OiOTu— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 2, 2022
The Flyers are making moves:
**Breaking News**— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) May 3, 2022
I’m told @NHLFlyers are moving on from Mike Yeo as their HC, and situation remains fluid. @espn @NHLNetwork @NHL @StanleyCup #HockeyTwitter #StanleyCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/mvy22I421W
And the refs have clearly been given new instructions. Remember when there was no problem and that was the media just making it up?
Whether you like more penalty calls or fewer whistles, we've noticed tonight - as have many of you - that each game appears to be called consistently tonight.— Scouting The Refs (@ScoutingTheRefs) May 3, 2022
Good work by the officiating team to calibrate and stick with their respective standards.
Now let's keep it that way
That’s Tuesday for you, tonight’s games if you want to watch other series are:
Penguins @ Rangers
Capitals @ Panthers
Predators @ Avalanche
Stars @ Flames
Loading comments...