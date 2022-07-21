Thursday FTB: Knies speaks

Matt Knies!

Okay, so let me get this straight, Gaudreau dumped his date the day before prom. Chucky did it by yelling out the window of the limo in their driveway and then peeling out.

This is my understanding of the Tkachuk/#Flames timeline:



-Tkachuk camp informed Calgary late last week they don’t intend to sign long-term.



-Calgary decided to go to arbitration to avoid a July 22nd QO deadline.



-Team has been working with potential trade partners since then. — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) July 20, 2022

A star of the game retires at an age men in the NHL are just getting their first big contract.

Two-time Olympian @DaniCam9 announces her retirement today after an impactful international career.



Congratulations, Dani! — USA Hockey (@usahockey) July 20, 2022

CapFriendly lists two signings for Wednesday taking one off the list in this post:

The Leafs have to trade someone, so are they also going to sign someone?

The expectation is that whoever gets Tkachuk or Kadri has to move a player and whoever they move those players to might need to move a player or players, and it’s all growing geometrically. So every GM is in stasis.

Hockey Canada made a new statement that should begin: So you didn’t buy that last one at all, try this:

NEW: Hockey Canada says effective immediately its “National Equity Fund” will no longer be used to settle sexual assault claims. pic.twitter.com/5wKXa3uRUp — Joshua Clipperton (@JClipperton_CP) July 20, 2022

Nothing is going on today, so you have lot’s of time to listen to BtoE:

Happy Thursday, everyone.