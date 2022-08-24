Wednesday FTB: Lots of news, little of it good

There was actually a decent amount of news in the hockey world yesterday, though not much of it was good. It would probably be easier to list people who did NOT have a bad day yesterday.

We’ll start with the more light hearted news, with the announcement of the new name for the college rink in which the Arizona Coyotes will be playing.

The Arizona Coyotes new home is Mullett Arena!



Does this win best arena name in the NHL? pic.twitter.com/hU4rtttPiV — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 23, 2022

Gotta love TSN trying really hard to spin this as a positive. It is definitely the most unique name for an arena among NHL teams, I’ll give it that. But unless they pull a reverse-New York Yankees and insist all players have mullets in their contracts, this is just sad.

Satire is dead.

Speaking of sad, just at a whole other level, there is a bit of news that came out in regards to the ongoing Hockey Canada scandal. Seems like the organization is trying to find the most cowardly way to get their sponsorship money back at the least possible impact to themselves. Thankfully, at least some of said sponsors are unwilling to let them off the hook so easily.

Hockey Canada representatives have contacted sponsors to ask if removing some top execs would be enough to resume relationships, G&M reports.

"Some [sponsors] said the departures on offer would not be sufficient, and that wholesale change to Hockey Canada’s operations is needed." https://t.co/uefweNzxLg — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) August 23, 2022

And lastly, we have a whole new scandal, this time within the organization You Can Play. If you somehow haven’t heard of them before, they’re supposed to be an organization who works to “ensure the safety and inclusion for all who participate in sports, including LGBTQ+ athletes, coaches and fans.”

Well...

A 2020 memo written by the organization’s then director alleges harassment and abuse, including one spokesperson sending unsolicited nudes at an event, within sports advocacy group, You Can Play https://t.co/0wgqs544BS — Ian Kennedy (@IanKennedyCK) August 23, 2022

Well, that’s it for me, no more hockey news for a while please. Not sure I can mentally handle any more shitshows in this sport.

LINKS FROM THE BRANCHES

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Victor Mete is #18 | by brigstew, with #17 coming out later this morning!

A farewell to Leafs TV: The creative, career-launching, ‘ahead of its time’ network says goodbye | by The Athletic

Eldridge scores winner as Canada beats U.S. in worlds pre-tournament game | by Sportsnet

Flyers D Ellis unlikely to be ready for season | by TSN

Mid-round goaltenders are playing big NHL minutes | by Travis Yost

At least one of the remaining free agents has signed a deal.