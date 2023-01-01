Sunday FTB: Happy New Year!

It’s 2023! I won’t go through some of the top highlights from 2022 — Catch-67 already took care of that yesterday. But if how they ended the 2022 year against the defending champs is any indication, we’re ready to start 2023 on the right foot.

A new year brings a new sense of hope. Maybe this is it — maybe this is finally Toronto’s year for the playoffs.

Which is kinda weird to say, because we’ve been through this a few times before and all of the important players are almost exactly the same. But we have a couple of new goalies who (until this month) have been pretty great. We have some shiny new toys in the bottom six, including a prospect like Pontus Holmberg who has seemingly come out of nowhere to become a fan and coach favourite.

And we’re expecting to get a shiny new toy (or two) come the deadline, in the form of a trade and/or bringing in Matthew Knies once his NCAA season is over. We don’t know if the big trade acquisition winds up being a forward or a defenseman, but we can 100% expect to debate that 24/7 until the deadline is over.

I know who I’ll have on my wishlist: Conor Garland. Because I’ve always liked him.

