FTB: A one day break for the Leafs

The Maple Leafs are on the move today after last night’s 4-1 loss to the Red Wings.

The Leafs next game is against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night and that’s going to be a scary game against the number one team in the league. To put it in context how they are rolling this season, they were shutout last night at home by the Seattle Kraken and that was the Bruins first regulation loss at home this season... which you know started four months ago... and they had the first home loss just now.

We also await news on Auston Matthews and whether or not his “maintenance” is complete. We might find out if there is a practice today, though I wouldn’t be surprised if Keefe says they won’t decide until right before the game tomorrow.

The Toronto Marlies host the Manitoba Moose at the Coliseum tonight, their last game there until February because of the Toronto Boat Show taking over the building.

Other News

This was an ugly moment last night in Vancouver. The ref is literally right there watching this happen and Sergachev didn’t even get two minutes for roughing. Spin the DoPS wheel!

Let’s play “How Many Games?”



Mikhail Sergachev punches Conor Garland in the face. No call on the icepic.twitter.com/uiQTB9l00l — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) January 13, 2023

Though I think things were already off the rails for Vancouver off the ice.

Quinn Hughes on the news Tanner Pearson’s season is over: ‘That wasn’t handled right.’ — Patrick Johnston (@risingaction) January 13, 2023

Newly retired P.K. Subban got a tribute in Montreal, and the triple low five was back.

