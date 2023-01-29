Sunday FTB: Trade targets that haven’t been mentioned

After Katya talked about the well discussed trade options that will NOT be coming to Toronto this season, I wanted to take a look at some other options that haven’t really been discussed as options for Toronto. At least, not that I’ve really seen.

RENTALS

Vladimir Tarasenko — Has a $7.5 million cap hit, but his actual salary is less at $5.5 million. Had a bit of a resurgence to his career after having a lot of injury problems, and has some offensive potential that could play in the top 6 and on the powerplay. Also rates out quite bad defensively, however.

Sean Monahan — $6,375,000 cap hit and $6 million in salary, on a downward slope for his career the past few seasons but having a bit of a rebound this season on a bad Montreal team. Could play 3C for Toronto, or play on the wing.

Sonny Milano — Only making $750k this year after struggling to find a job beyond the start of the season. Was given a chance by Washington and run with it, with 22 points in 38 games and decent impacts while getting third line minutes. He likely will not be shopped by Washington unless they really fall out of the playoff hunt.

Nick Bjugstad — Decent two-way impacts on a bad Arizona team and only making $900k on an expiring deal. He’s only 30 and bounced around a few teams over the past few seasons, with good but not spectacular point totals in his career. Can play center or the wing, and can play a bit on both the PK and PP.

James van Riemsdyk — If only for Species, but he has some interesting value as well. Toronto would know what they’re getting from him, and still has some offensive punch that could be used on the PP and in the top 6. For Species!

GUYS WITH TERM

David Perron — A pretty underrated player for his career, he has strong two-way impacts and is solid on the PP. Carries a $4,750,000 cap hit with a lower salary this season, but a higher one next season. He could be a good solution to our top six if Detroit retains and Toronto pays them enough for it — that’s assuming they’re interested in trading him at all.

Carter Verhaeghe — Only has a $2.5 million salary this season, and two additional years after on his contract on this season. He has pretty strong offensive impacts since his career took off. He could be another solution to our top six winger hole. I’m not sure how much Florida will want to a) trade him within the division and b) retain salary given they’re not exactly in tear down mode.

Conor Garland — Only 26 years old, can play both wings, and has a $4.95 million cap hit for another three seasons after this one. Surprisingly good defensive impacts and good overall offense. I’ve always liked and wanted Garland so this is my selfish mention regardless of how (un)realistic it is. Dubas and Morrison were reportedly watching Vancouver’s last game in person... just sayin’.

LINKS FROM THE BRANCHES

An update on Matt Murray:

Earlier today, TOR coach Sheldon Keefe said Matt Murray is dealing with an ankle injury — with tests being done to determine the severity. Ilya Samsonov starts tomorrow vs WASH — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 28, 2023

A neat video from former Marlies, now Leafs talking about their time in the AHL.

“The time with the Marlies was a big step for me in my career”



William Nylander, Justin Holl and Morgan Rielly reflect on their time with the Toronto Marlies pic.twitter.com/J1U2fkaC2S — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) January 28, 2023

The Rangers saw what happened with the Flyers’ Pride Night and Ivan Provorov, and said “hold my bible”.

#NYR statement on not wearing pride-themed warm-up jerseys last night:



"Our organization respects the LGBTQ+ community and we are proud to bring attention to important local community organizations as part of another great Pride Night. In keeping... — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) January 28, 2023

NYC Pride calls NY Rangers' decision not to wear Pride Night jerseys "major disappointment to LGBTQ+ community."



In ticket promo, NY said players would wear "pride-themed jerseys." NYC Pride took part in puck drop and wasn't made aware of decision. #NHLhttps://t.co/db4PBEN2P6 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 29, 2023

Poor Ilya Mikheyev...

VCR GM Patrik Allvin announces Ilya Mikheyev is being shut down, needs ACL surgery. Played with injury suffered in preseason — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 28, 2023

Maple Leafs Prospect Gifs

#LeafsForever prospect Matthew Knies with the lightning quick snipe. It's his 17th goal and 29th point in 28 games.pic.twitter.com/beYnXL4Xyf — More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) January 29, 2023

#LeafsForever prospect Nick Moldenhauer (#9 in white) with the nifty moves and a nice backhand pass in front to uber prospect Macklin Celebrini. The primary assist gives Moldenhauer 39 points in 31 games.pic.twitter.com/0CDcEMTD6a — More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) January 29, 2023

This is not a replay. #LeafsForever prospect Roni Hirovnen with an almost identical goal on the powerplay that he scored earlier in the game. His second goal of the game and 11th in the season.pic.twitter.com/lQeDFIJkwu — More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) January 28, 2023

#LeafsForever prospect Brandon Lisowsky with the nifty deflection off the point shot for his 24th goal of the season. He's up to 44 points in 40 games in the WHL this season.pic.twitter.com/6RT85ZhAda — More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) January 28, 2023