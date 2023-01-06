FTB: Friday morning is better than Thursday night

Well, good morning. It is the first Friday of the year and golly gee, go out there and make it a great one.

The Leafs had a game last night. And I chose this phrasing intentionally instead of, “The Leafs played last night.” Nothing (mostly) is ever as bad as it is made out to be, but it wasn’t anything I’d consider entertaining.

Here are the notes if you want to take a gander.

And now onto some of the more entertaining news from yesterday.

New Year reflection on the T25U25. Win some, lose some? NHL front offices make bad calls all the time around the end of June. Let’s not be too hard on each other.

Important information to consider and digest. Especially if the Leafs are looking to add ~5.5 mil in Cap back to the rearguard.

In other hockey news, the World Juniors are over and the Bronze medal game was wild.

We have a double header over the weekend and it can’t come soon enough. Last night’s game needs a chaser.

Detroit & Philadelphia are the opponents Saturday & Sunday respectively; both games start at 7:00 EST. I’m setting the O/U for Leaf goals at 8.5 for the combined pair of games.

In the meantime, try to relax, not work too hard or even better, not work at all! For those of us where that isn’t an option, rest up for the weekend.