FTB: Ondřej Kaše not injured, Adam Brooks claimed on waivers by Vegas

Ondřej Kaše missed yesterday’s practice after getting x-rays done on his foot after blocking a shot in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over the Nashville Predators. The talented, tenacious, but often-injured right winger should be good to go for Thursday, adding more proof to the fact that “injury prone” players don’t really exist. Players like Kaše throw their bodies around to make plays, and I’m sure that’s hard on the body, but it doesn’t mean their body itself is more fragile than anyone else’s. Hopefully Kaše is 100% for the next game because he’s a really important part of the group.

Kase had a negative x ray on his shot block, but was rested today and should be okay Thursday. — Lance Hornby (@sunhornby) November 17, 2021

In sort-of Leafs news, the Montreal Canadiens have lost centre Adam Brooks (yay!) to the Vegas Golden Knights (boo!) through waivers. The Golden Knights have priority in the waivers process because they are currently lower in the standings. As the Golden Knights get healthy, there might be a chance to get Brooks back, but the Habs would have first priority and would now be able to send him to the Laval Rocket.

Vegas claims Adam Brooks — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 17, 2021

Speaking of the Rocket, the Leafs blew a 5-1 lead to them last night, losing 6-5 in a shootout. Species has more on the loss and the worrying trend of performances from the past few years in an article coming soon.

I’ll just throw my tweet from last night in for reference of what I’m talking about.

Marlies shot share after 12 games is 345-400. 46%. I think that's historically bottom 10 in the league territory. — Hardev (@HardevLad) November 18, 2021

This is a game report on Topi Niemelä from Dobber Prospect’s Eeti Siltanen. Definitely worth a browse.

On one hand, getting the Oilers more power plays right now won’t exactly be fun for the rest of us, but on the other hand maybe this can help get Mitch Marner some more high-sticking calls?

Well this was awkward!

Both teams came out for warmups in white jerseys.



The game is going to start late while one of us changes. pic.twitter.com/knkgN3LQyD — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) November 18, 2021

I’m sure the Crunch, who were the road team, were saying this as they left the ice.

Canucks Corner

So things are going well a few time zones over...

Folks, have you checked in on your friendly neighborhood Canucks fan lately? https://t.co/kYEd5a27gq — Catherine Silverman (@catmsilverman) November 18, 2021

if you don't understand what is happening with the canucks just show them this video pic.twitter.com/0haLrSIHuv — clarissa! (@quinnsedgework) November 18, 2021

And la pièce de résistance.