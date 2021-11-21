Back to Excited Episode 158: Our Thoughts Through 20 Games (With Ian Tulloch)

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss a whole host of things, including our general thoughts on the state of the team, Pierre Engvall, Rasmus Sandin, and more. To do so, we brought on our friend, Ian Tulloch, who writes for MapleLeafsHotStove.com and is a long-standing member of Leafs Twitter.

