Back To Excited Episode 160: Bergevin and Benning Fired (with Elseldo)

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we’re joined by the one and only Elseldo to chat about the Habs and Canucks firing their long-time GMs.

In particular, we discuss:

The Habs firing Marc Bergevin [2:45]

The Canucks firing Jim Benning [26:17]

The Jason Spezza suspension [50:00]

As always, you can find us on Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and just about everywhere else podcasts are distributed.