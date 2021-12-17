 clock menu more-arrow no yes

John Tavares and Alex Kerfoot placed in NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol, practice in Vancouver cancelled

Will the game go ahead?

By HardevLad
Toronto Maple Leafs v Edmonton Oilers
EDMONTON, AB - DECEMBER 14: John Tavares #91 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at Rogers Place on December 14, 2021 in Edmonton, Canada.
Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

It was seemingly inevitable. After a wave of cases that has spread throughout at least half the league, the Maple Leafs have two players in protocol. John Tavares and Alex Kerfoot are in NHL’s protocol, and Leafs practice today ahead of tomorrow’s game against Vancouver is cancelled.

“Maple Leafs players and traveling staff were tested yesterday in Vancouver and the club was informed of the testing results early Friday morning. All players and traveling staff will undergo additional testing today.”

This news comes hours after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was placed under protocol this morning with the Edmonton Oilers, whom the Leafs played on Tuesday. The Leafs were supposed to play the Calgary Flames on Thursday, but that game was cancelled over the weekend as pretty much the entire Flames team is under protocol.

We will have news on whether the Canucks game is to go ahead, or if any more players or staff test positive. The Canucks have four players and an assistant coach under protocol right now, too.

