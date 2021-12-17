John Tavares and Alex Kerfoot placed in NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol, practice in Vancouver cancelled

It was seemingly inevitable. After a wave of cases that has spread throughout at least half the league, the Maple Leafs have two players in protocol. John Tavares and Alex Kerfoot are in NHL’s protocol, and Leafs practice today ahead of tomorrow’s game against Vancouver is cancelled.

For precautionary reasons, today’s practice in Vancouver has been cancelled.https://t.co/rP27ClVJVN — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 17, 2021

“Maple Leafs players and traveling staff were tested yesterday in Vancouver and the club was informed of the testing results early Friday morning. All players and traveling staff will undergo additional testing today.”

This news comes hours after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was placed under protocol this morning with the Edmonton Oilers, whom the Leafs played on Tuesday. The Leafs were supposed to play the Calgary Flames on Thursday, but that game was cancelled over the weekend as pretty much the entire Flames team is under protocol.

Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is now in COVID protocol. — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) December 17, 2021

We will have news on whether the Canucks game is to go ahead, or if any more players or staff test positive. The Canucks have four players and an assistant coach under protocol right now, too.

Although there are new guidelines in place, Sheldon Keefe said he's been operating under the tightened rules since the team flew out to Edmonton. Also doesn't want to be stuck in a situation where he can't get home for the holidays: pic.twitter.com/HIXEbcXqtw — David Alter (@dalter) December 17, 2021

NEW: Premier Doug Ford will announce new #COVID19 restrictions at 3:30 pm. Expect capacity limits. #onpoli — Robert Benzie (@robertbenzie) December 17, 2021