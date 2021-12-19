 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Back to Excited Episode 161: COVID Cancellations, Maurice Resigns, Spezza Appeal

We quickly discuss the major NHL news over the last week

By Arvind.
Toronto Maple Leafs v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss:

  • The COVID cancellations sweeping the NHL [0:57]
  • Paul Maurice resigning as the Jets head coach [9:37]
  • Jason Spezza’s suspension getting reduced from 6 games to 4 [18:46]
  • The general state of the Leafs recently, and their play without Mitch Marner [20:49]

