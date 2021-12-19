Back to Excited Episode 161: COVID Cancellations, Maurice Resigns, Spezza Appeal

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss:

The COVID cancellations sweeping the NHL [0:57]

Paul Maurice resigning as the Jets head coach [9:37]

Jason Spezza’s suspension getting reduced from 6 games to 4 [18:46]

The general state of the Leafs recently, and their play without Mitch Marner [20:49]

