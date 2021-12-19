Leafs vs Blues on Thursday in Toronto Postponed

Thursday night, the Leafs were supposed to host the St. Louis Blues at Scotiabank Arena, but that game has been postponed due to COVID protocols. The NHL has announced that all cross-border games up to the Christmas break has been postponed. This is the third game the Leafs have had to reschedule, with the two road games in Vancouver and Seattle on Saturday and Sunday cut.

Thursday’s game vs. St. Louis has been postponed. https://t.co/PXymJUSIut — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 19, 2021

The NHL is pressing the emergency stop on some NHL games as the outbreak in the league has grown exponentially. This appears to be an effort to both limit cross-border exposures as well as to give the teams some time to get their players and staff healthy.

Not that the pattern has changed in the past couple of days but since they've broken 100... pic.twitter.com/zwVCtYksf2 — NHLInjuryViz (@NHLInjuryViz) December 19, 2021

Statistically deadly to young people or not, it’s a highly transmissible virus, people get sick and can suffer long term effects. And lets not forget that coaches and support staff, who are generally older, are also being exposed and put at risk.

The NHL announced there were conversations between themselves and the NHLPA through their medical experts about shutting down the league for the time being. Ultimately, they decided against shutting down the season due to the proportionally low number of cases with symptoms or serious illness, thanks to all players (but Tyler Bertuzzi) being vaccinated and teams encouraged to get the booster.

Link of NHL/NHLPA joint statements. Unfortunately, Olympics without NHL players appears to be reality, although formal announcement not for a few days https://t.co/WnIzedTtzN — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 19, 2021

Olympic participation, which many saw as being on the table as cases began to rise, looks to be done. Expect a joint announcement in the near future from the NHL and NHLPA that players will not be attending.

This news also comes on the same day Hockey Canada chose to pull their Spengler Cup team from that tournament. Remember that the Spengler Cup roster for Canada is expected to be the backup team that they’ll take to the Olympics if the NHL players cannot go.

I am also very curious to see if an Olympic announcement comes as part of this or in the near future. As in, both sides agree not to go — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 19, 2021

Update with another white on black NHL announcement:

The @MapleLeafs will pause team activities at least through the scheduled completion of the @NHL’s Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26. https://t.co/k5JATiAMV8 pic.twitter.com/9wRecoiyge — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 20, 2021

That’s a lot of words to say that their practices and training facilities are closed until the end of the holiday break.