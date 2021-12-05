 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Back to Excited Episode 159: 3 Positive Surprises Powering the Leafs

We chat about some of the unexpected events helping the Leafs to their strong record

By Arvind.
Colorado Avalanche v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we talk about a few positive developments helping the Leafs this season. In particular, we discuss:

  • John Tavares’ resurgence [3:15]
  • Michael Bunting as a third wheel on a top line [15:10]
  • Jack Campbell’s Vezina campaign [27:25]

As always, the podcast is available on Soundcloud, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. Let us know what you think are some items responsible for the Leafs early season success. And feel free to suggest future podcast topics for us going forward.

Thanks for listening!

