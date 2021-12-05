Back to Excited Episode 159: 3 Positive Surprises Powering the Leafs

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we talk about a few positive developments helping the Leafs this season. In particular, we discuss:

John Tavares’ resurgence [3:15]

Michael Bunting as a third wheel on a top line [15:10]

Jack Campbell’s Vezina campaign [27:25]

