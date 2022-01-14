Friday FTB: First All-Star game players announced

Yesterday was a day full of announcements. Most relevant for the Toronto Maple Leafs is the first announcement from the NHL of the All-Star Game roster. For the Leafs, they will be represented by Auston Matthews and Jack Campbell. Matthews will be the captain for the Atlantic division, while Campbell will serve as their goalie.

Auston Matthews is no stranger to the All-Star Game, but this will be Jack Campbell’s first time to get the honour. Having a .935 save percentage — second in the league — will do that for you. It’s been quite the journey for him, and he’s done everything to earn it.

It’s good to remember that this is just the initial All-Star Game roster, but not the final one. If you’re mad at any Leaf, or player in general, has been snubbed so far, you should know how it works.

Just a reminder on how NHL All Star rosters work: they are selected by NHL Hockey Operations.



That department (Colin Campbell, Kris King) isn’t necessarily looking at players that are the most marketable or what makes sense from an entertainment perspective. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) January 13, 2022

So now we get the fan vote to finalize the roster. Any Leaf that hasn’t been announced yet — like Tavares, Rielly or Nylander — may still get in if fans vote them in. I may be in the minority, but I give not a single shit for the All-Star Game so I don’t care if any Leaf player goes or not either.

The other big announcement concerning the Leafs yesterday was Team USA’s Olympic roster being released. Two Leafs’ prospects have made the list: Matthew Knies and Nick Abruzzese. The rest of the roster is full of mostly NCAA prospects, with the occasional veteran playing in Europe. Former Leafs like Nick Shore and Kenny Agostino are also on the team.

NEWS: Reporting with @chrismpeters, sources tell @DailyFaceoff these 25 players are expected to be named to Team USA for #Beijing2022 Olympics later today.



13 #NHL prospects. Three 1st rd picks. 1 returnee from 2018: O'Neill. 15 NCAA, 5 KHL, 2 SHL, 2 AHL, 1 DEL. pic.twitter.com/kbKY139kBx — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 13, 2022

Speaking of Knies and NCAA prospects, for those who want to see him in person before the Olympics come, TSN will be broadcasting both of the University of Minnesota’s games this weekend on TV and online.

Per @collegehockey, both of this weekend’s #Gophers games against Alaska will be available via https://t.co/0h2J8xWxDr and the TSN App.



*This does not change any previously announced TV/stream info. pic.twitter.com/Kgz89KGpQg — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) January 13, 2022

