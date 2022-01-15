FTB: Leafs prospect Ty Voit sets up five goals in one game

The Toronto Maple Leafs only drafted two prospects in the 2021 Draft, Matthew Knies in the second round, and Ty Voit in the sixth round. Knies, as we’ve talked about here already, was at the Men’s World Junior Championship for the USA in January, but has gotten upgraded to the Men’s Olympic team in February instead after the Men’s WJC was postponed.

Meanwhile Voit, who is a Pittsburgh native, has been in the OHL with the Sarnia Sting. He missed all of last year due to injury, but has 36 points in 27 games and is leading his team in scoring at only 18 and a half years of age. Those point totals increased immensely last night when Voit put up five primary assists in a 6-5 win over Windsor — all at 5v5.

Voit, even before last night, is quite the playmaker, scoring only 17 goals out of his 64 total points (26%). For comparison, Mitch Marner scored 31% of his points as goals in his time in the OHL and that ratio is nearly 40% in the NHL. Yeah, Marner is famously a playmaker, but he scores in bunches and they add up.

Brigstew has shared Voit’s five assists in a threat that I’ll share below. Have a look, some of them are pretty fun. After Jeremy Bracco blew up in smoke, I wonder if young Ty can become the new “Marner-lite” in the prospect system.

Here was #LeafsForever prospect Ty Voit's first of five assists tonight. Took a pass in the slot, froze the goalie and defender with a fake shot and made a nice pass to the teammate for the easy tap in. pic.twitter.com/XVs5WioNlJ — Mr. Knies Guy (@brigstew86) January 15, 2022

Here is Ty Voit's third primary assist of the game. A lovely cross ice pass off the boards and against traffic to a wide open man in the slot. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/zzB9HZtFFb — Mr. Knies Guy (@brigstew86) January 15, 2022

And you already know how his fifth and final assist happened. His monster game tonight brings Voit up to 36 points in 27 games. That leads Sarnia by four points. It's tied for 20th in the OHL, but tied for 9th among U19 players. https://t.co/r7FJL1RjVT — Mr. Knies Guy (@brigstew86) January 15, 2022

Here is a story in three tweets:

The Maple Leafs have placed defenceman Justin Holl, forward Ondrej Kaše and forward Nick Ritchie into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 14, 2022

Hockey Canada has officially named its new management group and coaching staff for the #Beijing2022 men’s team, with Shane Doan as GM and Claude Julien as head coach: https://t.co/Pnh3m036MD#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/4yGx2bcd3J — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 14, 2022

pic.twitter.com/3mH0Ach9TG — The Book of Boba Tea (@shortshift3) January 14, 2022

Last bit of news on this Saturday morning, the Leafs are reportedly interested in Norwegian prospect Philip Granath. He went undrafted last year after a disrupted season, but he might have promise. Katya did a nice, full write up on this news. [Pension Plan Puppets]