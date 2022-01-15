 clock menu more-arrow no yes

FTB: Leafs prospect Ty Voit sets up five goals in one game

Do we have a new Marner lite?

By HardevLad
Sarnia Sting v Windsor Spitfires
WINDSOR, ONTARIO - FEBRUARY 18: Forward Ty Voit #96 of the Sarnia Sting skates prior to a game against the Windsor Spitfires at the WFCU Centre on February 18, 2020 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.
The Toronto Maple Leafs only drafted two prospects in the 2021 Draft, Matthew Knies in the second round, and Ty Voit in the sixth round. Knies, as we’ve talked about here already, was at the Men’s World Junior Championship for the USA in January, but has gotten upgraded to the Men’s Olympic team in February instead after the Men’s WJC was postponed.

Meanwhile Voit, who is a Pittsburgh native, has been in the OHL with the Sarnia Sting. He missed all of last year due to injury, but has 36 points in 27 games and is leading his team in scoring at only 18 and a half years of age. Those point totals increased immensely last night when Voit put up five primary assists in a 6-5 win over Windsor — all at 5v5.

Voit, even before last night, is quite the playmaker, scoring only 17 goals out of his 64 total points (26%). For comparison, Mitch Marner scored 31% of his points as goals in his time in the OHL and that ratio is nearly 40% in the NHL. Yeah, Marner is famously a playmaker, but he scores in bunches and they add up.

Brigstew has shared Voit’s five assists in a threat that I’ll share below. Have a look, some of them are pretty fun. After Jeremy Bracco blew up in smoke, I wonder if young Ty can become the new “Marner-lite” in the prospect system.

Here is a story in three tweets:

Last bit of news on this Saturday morning, the Leafs are reportedly interested in Norwegian prospect Philip Granath. He went undrafted last year after a disrupted season, but he might have promise. Katya did a nice, full write up on this news. [Pension Plan Puppets]

“Granath is 5’7” and is listed this season on the SHL site at 67 kg or 148 lb, smaller than his listed weight on the NHL Central Scouting list from 2021. And now you know most of the reason a successful J20 player of obvious skill went totally undrafted, and now unranked. He’s a right-wing, offensively focused, but is not just a passer, he scores at a good rate as well.”

