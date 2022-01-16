Back to Excited Episode 164: Leafs weekly recap + Mitch Marner’s return

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss:

Assorted Trends from the last 3 games [3:05]

Muzzin + Guy struggling [11:26]

Is Liljegren ready for a 2nd pairing role (probably not) [19:55]

The pleasant surprise of the forward depth [23:45]

What are the Leafs regaining with Marner’s return [27:25]

John Chayka’s kind of weird open letter in Sportico [42:39]

As always, you can find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, and anywhere else podcasts are distributed. Let us know your thoughts and any other topics you’d like us to cover going forward.

Thanks for listening!