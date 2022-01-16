 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Back to Excited Episode 164: Leafs weekly recap + Mitch Marner’s return

We discuss the Leafs’ games against good teams (and Arizona) and the trends we identified from them

By Arvind.
NHL: JAN 15 Maple Leafs at Blues

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss:

  • Assorted Trends from the last 3 games [3:05]
  • Muzzin + Guy struggling [11:26]
  • Is Liljegren ready for a 2nd pairing role (probably not) [19:55]
  • The pleasant surprise of the forward depth [23:45]
  • What are the Leafs regaining with Marner’s return [27:25]
  • John Chayka’s kind of weird open letter in Sportico [42:39]

