Back to Excited Episode 165: Around the Atlantic Contenders

We review the other top teams in the Atlantic, and how the Leafs match up

By Arvind.
Leafs Lightning Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we go in depth on the top teams in the Atlantic, and discuss their relative strengths and weaknesses, along with how they match up to the Leafs.

Timestamps:

  • Tampa Bay Lightning [5:09]
  • Florida Panther [43:55]
  • Boson Bruins [1:05:12]

As always, you can find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, and Spotify, along with just about anywhere else pods are distributed. Let us know your thoughts on the top teams in the Atlantic, who you’d want to face in the playoffs, and who you’d prefer to avoid.

Thanks for listening!

