Back to Excited Episode 162: The Leafs play a game!

We have hockey to discuss!

By Arvind.
Ottawa Senators v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/NHLI via Getty Images

Welcome back to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we have a slightly shorter pod than normal (~40 minutes) and chat about the Leafs dominant win over a weak Ottawa team (is there any other kind?).

We also dive deep on William Nylander’s breakaway goal, and express our admiration for how good NHL players are, and finish up with some discussion on Nick Ritchie and Ilya Mikheyev.

As always, you can find us on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify, and just about everywhere else podcasts are distributed. Let us know what you’d like us to cover in future weeks, and thanks for listening!

