Back to Excited Episode 162: The Leafs play a game!

Welcome back to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we have a slightly shorter pod than normal (~40 minutes) and chat about the Leafs dominant win over a weak Ottawa team (is there any other kind?).

We also dive deep on William Nylander’s breakaway goal, and express our admiration for how good NHL players are, and finish up with some discussion on Nick Ritchie and Ilya Mikheyev.

