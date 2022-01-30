Back to Excited Episode 166: Leafs Forwards Grades (with Katya Knappe)

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Since we’re near the half-way mark of the season, we figured it’d be good to get Katya on the pod to chat about the Leafs forwards, and how they’ve done individually so far this season.

Timestamps:

Auston Matthews [2:00]

Mitch Marner [10:48]

William Nylander [27:21]

John Tavares [35:28]

Michael Bunting [43:10]

Alexander Kerfoot [52:00]

David Kampf [58:06]

Pierre Engvall [1:04:45]

Ondrej Kase [1:12:01]

Wayne Simmonds [1:19:02]

Nick Ritchie [1:24:40]

Jason Spezza [1:30:51]

Ilya Mikheyev [1:35:50]

As always, you can find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, and anywhere else podcasts are distributed. Let us know which Leafs have most surpassed or fallen short of your expectations, and if you disagree with any of our grades. Thanks for listening!