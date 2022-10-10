Back to Excited Episode 186: Leafs Lines & Pairings Preview

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited, where we’re gearing up for the start of the NHL regular season. We go through the Leafs projected lines and defense pairings for the foreseeable future in depth, including our expectations, where we’re confident, and where we’re not.

Timestamps:

Top line (Bunting - Matthews - Marner) [2:30]

Second line (Malgin - Tavares - Nylander) [13:12]

Third line (Aston-Reese - Kampf - Aube-Kubel) [26:16]

Fourth line (Jarnkrok - Kerfoot - Engvall) [33:34]

Top pair (Rielly - Brodie) [39:07]

Second pair (Muzzin - Holl) [42:09]

Third pair (Giordano - Sandin) [45:46]

Goaltending [50:02]

A brief discussion about where the Leafs are projected to land by various statistical models [52:35]

Let us know how you feel about the Leafs lines and defensive pairings, and if you have any thoughts / suggestions on topics we should cover going forward.

Thanks for listening!