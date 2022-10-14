Friday FTB: Mason Marchment, good or bad?

As you all probably know by now, the Leafs traded Mason Marchment for Denis Malgin in one of Kyle Dubas’ only Zippy Little Winger trades (I think you could argue acquiring Nic Petan is the only other example). Fast forwarding a couple years, Marchment is a bona-fide NHLer in Dallas, while Malgin has returned to the Leafs with one goal in two games.

Marchment scored two goals in last night’s Stars game against Nashville. One of his goals was this one, a simply amazing solo effort.

Mason Marchment, that was gross. pic.twitter.com/rb0vSB305W — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) October 14, 2022

But as Toronto Marlies fans well know, there’s a lot of baggage that comes with the good. Sometimes Marchment’s toeing of the line makes him even better, other times it completely catastrophizes his game. This season is going to be the test to see if Marchment can successfully toe the line like the other rats in the NHL. Exhibit A, this questionable hair flip. Was there contact? Did Mason put some sauce on it? You tell me.

Either way, a target is on his back now, both from rivals fans but the referees too. They’ll have seen this clip and taken note.

Mason Marchment with... quite a reaction... to the bump from Tolvanen. pic.twitter.com/KA46S1RFlC — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) October 14, 2022

Poll Mason Marchment? Good

Bad vote view results 70% Good (83 votes)

29% Bad (35 votes) 118 votes total Vote Now

Trigger warning for sexual assault here. The London Police discouraged a hockey player-involved sexual assault case to be opened three months before the Hockey Canada assault.

“Neither of the hockey players involved in the alleged March 2018 assault are believed to be connected to the alleged sexual assault in London three months later in June 2018 involving eight former Canadian Hockey League players, at least some of whom were members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors team.”

A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted in London, ON, in March 2018 by two men, one a Western University hockey player and the second a minor pro player, told TSN she was discouraged by London police from pressing charges.



Story from @rwesthead: https://t.co/04BkpYvwOv pic.twitter.com/ANDmVyl0JS — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) October 13, 2022

John Tortorella is really tearing apart the Flyers. I wonder if he has any plans to rebuild them at any point or if he’ll wait to get fired first.

Ahead of tonight's season opener, Flyers head coach John Tortorella joined with @JClarkNBCS to discuss expectations, process, and what this team will look like - and he was honest



: https://t.co/iV2ESSVc8G

: https://t.co/wvCYYOkh4f pic.twitter.com/m5dQFrAUjh — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 13, 2022

Travis Sanheim took eight years worth of money in a good deal for both sides.

Patrik Laine is already out 3-4 weeks with an elbow injury.