Friday FTB: Mason Marchment, good or bad?

The fans who know him the best discuss.

By HardevLad
Toronto Maple Leafs rookies
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 8: Canadiens Jeremiah Addison feels the strength of Leafs Mason Marchment (66) when he runs through him. Toronto Maple Leafs rookies vs Montreal Canadiens rookies in a mini set of games at Ricoh Coliseum.
Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images

As you all probably know by now, the Leafs traded Mason Marchment for Denis Malgin in one of Kyle Dubas’ only Zippy Little Winger trades (I think you could argue acquiring Nic Petan is the only other example). Fast forwarding a couple years, Marchment is a bona-fide NHLer in Dallas, while Malgin has returned to the Leafs with one goal in two games.

Marchment scored two goals in last night’s Stars game against Nashville. One of his goals was this one, a simply amazing solo effort.

But as Toronto Marlies fans well know, there’s a lot of baggage that comes with the good. Sometimes Marchment’s toeing of the line makes him even better, other times it completely catastrophizes his game. This season is going to be the test to see if Marchment can successfully toe the line like the other rats in the NHL. Exhibit A, this questionable hair flip. Was there contact? Did Mason put some sauce on it? You tell me.

Either way, a target is on his back now, both from rivals fans but the referees too. They’ll have seen this clip and taken note.

Mason Marchment?

Trigger warning for sexual assault here. The London Police discouraged a hockey player-involved sexual assault case to be opened three months before the Hockey Canada assault.

“Neither of the hockey players involved in the alleged March 2018 assault are believed to be connected to the alleged sexual assault in London three months later in June 2018 involving eight former Canadian Hockey League players, at least some of whom were members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors team.”

John Tortorella is really tearing apart the Flyers. I wonder if he has any plans to rebuild them at any point or if he’ll wait to get fired first.

Travis Sanheim took eight years worth of money in a good deal for both sides.

Patrik Laine is already out 3-4 weeks with an elbow injury.

