Thursday FTB: Keefe questioned by Leafs top players after postgame comments

After Toronto’s loss to Arizona on Monday, Sheldon Keefe joined Leafs fans in having some criticisms for his players. Specifically his elite players who he thought didn’t play like it against the league’s worst of the worst.

Part of Sheldon Keefe’s post-game breakdown: “Our best people have not found their rhythm…The difference between us and Arizona is that we have elite players. Our elite players didn't play like elite players today and couldn’t make a difference.” — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 18, 2022

To be completely clear, I agree with Keefe because this is not the first or the fifth time the Leafs have played down to their opponent. But I’m not the coach of the team and I don’t have to care if they’re ticked off with what I say to the press. And Keefe did get called out by his players who asked him to explain himself in a closed door meeting.

This season has not had a great start, and everyone seems to be on edge. After the first game, Keefe was already trying to avoid using one of his “arrows in the quiver” to yell and scream after only one game. Now it’s four and things still seem to be stagnating. On the bright side, there’s lots of season left. Which is also the opposite of the bright side for those who see the glass the other way. .

Mitch Marner on Sheldon Keefe’s recent remarks on the Leafs’ top players: “I talked to him today. He explained what he meant to say and how it came out, and everything like that. We’ll leave it at that … We have closed doors here for a reason.” — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) October 19, 2022

I do like that Marner had to point out he’s a grown man. Yeah, you told them, Mitch!

Sheldon Keefe said talking to the players about his comments re: elite players were just one of many things he talked about as part of his weekly check-in with players. pic.twitter.com/O2zGTpLFcT — David Alter (@dalter) October 19, 2022

Seldos rejoice as we got a leak for the Lightning’s upcoming Storm jerseys.

The #GoBolts will be bringing back the infamous “storm jersey” in what a source tells me “light coloured base”@orionataylor pic.twitter.com/i45tpxp6Rz — Ali Murji (@AliMurji1) October 15, 2022

ESPN ranked Matthews 3rd and Marner 11th, ahead of Crosby. One absolute shocker was the omission of Patrice Bergeron. Big miss there, but I have to think they skipped him in case he retired before this series was posted.

NHL RANK!



We reveal the new top 10 players for the NHL's 2022-23 season, including a shakeup of last season's top 3! https://t.co/K0xoG08Nx3 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) October 19, 2022

Gabriel Landeskog will be out for a while after requiring surgery.

Avs Gabriel Landeskog had arthroscopic surgery on his knee yesterday and will miss 12 weeks. — John Bartlett (@BartsBytes) October 19, 2022

And Aaron Ekblad is on LTIR, but despite that they beat the undefeated Flyers 4-3 thanks to two goals from Carter Verhaeghe.