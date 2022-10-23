Back to Excited Episode 188: Jake Muzzin’s Injury & Nick Robertson’s Ascendance

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today, topics include:

The Jake Muzzin injury, and Rasmus Sandin’s promotion [0:35]

Nick Robertson isn’t going back down to the minors [13:01]

Is Auston Matthews okay? [17:56]

Were we wrong about the Leafs fourth line of Aston-Reese - Kampf - Aube-Kubel? [21:44]

The manic Toronto media [31:18]

ESPN’s NHL Top 100 list [39:17]

