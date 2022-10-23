 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Back to Excited Episode 188: Jake Muzzin’s Injury & Nick Robertson’s Ascendance

We chat about a departure from the lineup, as well as an addition to it

By Arvind.
NHL: Dallas Stars at Toronto Maple Leafs Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today, topics include:

  • The Jake Muzzin injury, and Rasmus Sandin’s promotion [0:35]
  • Nick Robertson isn’t going back down to the minors [13:01]
  • Is Auston Matthews okay? [17:56]
  • Were we wrong about the Leafs fourth line of Aston-Reese - Kampf - Aube-Kubel? [21:44]
  • The manic Toronto media [31:18]
  • ESPN’s NHL Top 100 list [39:17]

