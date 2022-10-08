Maple Leafs cut 10 players, two on waivers

The Toronto Maple Leafs have cut another large group of Marlies today ahead of their final preseason game and the season opener on Wednesday. Of note, Joey Anderson is on waivers for purposes of being sent to the Toronto Marlies. We will know tomorrow at 2pm whether he clears or gets claimed by another team. It’s possible he gets claimed.
The following players have been assigned to the @TorontoMarlies:— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 8, 2022
F Nick Abruzzese
F Semyon Der-Arguchintsev
G Dylan Ferguson
G Erik Källgren
D Mikko Kokkonen
F Bobby McMann
D Marshall Rifai
F Alex Steeves
We have placed the following players on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to the @TorontoMarlies:— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 8, 2022
F Joey Anderson
D Mac Hollowell
Remaining Roster
*Waivers exempt
Healthy
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Calle Järnkrok - Alex Kerfoot - William Nylander
Zach Aston-Reese - David Kämpf - Nicolas Aubé-Kubel
Wayne Simmonds - Denis Malgin - Adam Gaudette
Nick Robertson* - Pontus Holmberg* - Kyle Clifford
Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Jake Muzzin - Rasmus Sandin
Mark Giordano - Justin Holl
Victor Mete (day-to-day) - Filip Král*
William Villeneuve*
Matt Murray
Ilya Samsonov
Injured
John Tavares, Pierre Engvall, Fraser Minten*
Timothy Liljegren, Carl Dahlström, Jordie Benn
Loading comments...