Maple Leafs cut 10 players, two on waivers

The first cut is not very deep.

By HardevLad
Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs have cut another large group of Marlies today ahead of their final preseason game and the season opener on Wednesday. Of note, Joey Anderson is on waivers for purposes of being sent to the Toronto Marlies. We will know tomorrow at 2pm whether he clears or gets claimed by another team. It’s possible he gets claimed.

Remaining Roster

*Waivers exempt

Healthy

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Calle Järnkrok - Alex Kerfoot - William Nylander
Zach Aston-Reese - David Kämpf - Nicolas Aubé-Kubel
Wayne Simmonds - Denis Malgin - Adam Gaudette
Nick Robertson* - Pontus Holmberg* - Kyle Clifford

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Jake Muzzin - Rasmus Sandin
Mark Giordano - Justin Holl
Victor Mete (day-to-day) - Filip Král*
William Villeneuve*

Matt Murray
Ilya Samsonov

Injured

John Tavares, Pierre Engvall, Fraser Minten*
Timothy Liljegren, Carl Dahlström, Jordie Benn

