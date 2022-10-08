Maple Leafs cut 10 players, two on waivers

The Toronto Maple Leafs have cut another large group of Marlies today ahead of their final preseason game and the season opener on Wednesday. Of note, Joey Anderson is on waivers for purposes of being sent to the Toronto Marlies. We will know tomorrow at 2pm whether he clears or gets claimed by another team. It’s possible he gets claimed.

The following players have been assigned to the @TorontoMarlies:



F Nick Abruzzese

F Semyon Der-Arguchintsev

G Dylan Ferguson

G Erik Källgren

D Mikko Kokkonen

F Bobby McMann

D Marshall Rifai

F Alex Steeves — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 8, 2022

We have placed the following players on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to the @TorontoMarlies:



F Joey Anderson

D Mac Hollowell — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 8, 2022

Remaining Roster

*Waivers exempt

Healthy

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Calle Järnkrok - Alex Kerfoot - William Nylander

Zach Aston-Reese - David Kämpf - Nicolas Aubé-Kubel

Wayne Simmonds - Denis Malgin - Adam Gaudette

Nick Robertson* - Pontus Holmberg* - Kyle Clifford

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie

Jake Muzzin - Rasmus Sandin

Mark Giordano - Justin Holl

Victor Mete (day-to-day) - Filip Král*

William Villeneuve*

Matt Murray

Ilya Samsonov

Injured

John Tavares, Pierre Engvall, Fraser Minten*

Timothy Liljegren, Carl Dahlström, Jordie Benn