Saturday FTB: we thought we knew who was starting tonight, but now we don’t

Who will be the Leafs starter tonight following the home loss to Pittsburgh is still up in the air, according to Sheldon Keefe, despite Matt Murray being ruled out for the double header against Vancouver.

Erik Källgren stopped 17 of 20 shots in the loss on Friday night, so it’s possible they might want to give him both games, but at this point give the net to the kid, Keith Petruzzelli.

Keefe says Murray won't play tomorrow. Starting goalie vs. Canucks to be determined in the morning. Could be, then, that Murray returns Tuesday in Pittsburgh. #Leafs — Terry Koshan (@koshtorontosun) November 12, 2022

Last night in the HHOF ceremony, the Leafs honoured Börje Salming in an emotional moment for him, Darryl Sittler, and all of us.

standing ovation for Borje Salming pic.twitter.com/klUsl5EzOw — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 12, 2022

Nylander on Borje Salming pic.twitter.com/vwcp6KFvh2 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 12, 2022

On the prospect front, William Villeneuve scored his first career pro goal last night as he joined the rush. The AHL rookie has five points in eight games so far this season, a rate that’s not too far off his best QMJHL season.

THE MOST BEAUTIFUL 1ST PRO GOAL . . pic.twitter.com/DVaGQyzDnS — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) November 12, 2022

The Marlies also signed a goalie yesterday to backup Dryden McKay since Petruzzelli is up with the Leafs. After playing for the Kingston Fronts in the OHL, Bonello split last season with York University where he didn’t get much playing time and the ECHL. After going unsigned to start the season, the Mississauga born goalie is now on a tryout with Marlies.

News: The Marlies have signed goaltender Brendan Bonello to a PTO. #MarliesLive — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) November 11, 2022

Pittsburgh grinds out a win against a Leafs team that can’t seem to score | from: Katya

Sheldon Keefe Post Game, Penguins 4 vs. Leafs 2: “Sequences are ending too quickly [offensively]” | from: Maple Leafs Hot Stove

Leafs Mailbag: Getting a chance to show Borje Salming what he means to us | from: Toronto Star

Why ‘emotional’ Borje Salming reception hits home for young Maple Leafs | from: Sportsnet

Maple Leafs dealt yet another painful lesson on what it means to be elite | from: Sportsnet

Zach Aston-Reese is fitting in as a piece of the Maple Leafs’ puzzle | from: Toronto Star

Mark Giordano’s strong play should allow for more opportunity in the Maple Leafs lineup | from: The Leafs Nation

The NHL is pushing the World Cup of Hockey back a year to 2025. This is for many reasons, but namely the Russian one. I give a bit more context into this issue in this article, if you’re interested.

The @NHLPA and the @NHL today released the following statement regarding the World Cup of Hockey. https://t.co/BaQ5VihTH3 pic.twitter.com/X5L6GGxLc0 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 11, 2022

Zach Werenski is out for the season. They also lost Gudbranson and some guy named Nick Blankenburg to injury in the same game so they were playing with only three defenders — Blankenburg was playing on his broken ankle and skated for 20 mins.

#CBJ Zach Werenski has a torn labrum and separated shoulder and will miss the rest of the season.



And there’s more bad news …. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) November 11, 2022

Now the caveman stuff. Nicolas Aubé-Kubel blindsided Cal Foote across the offensive blueline last night, causing a huge brawl. Foote didn’t return to the game and is going to be reevaluated. Contact was late, NAK reached, it was all arm on head, resulting in a match penalty and what is surely going to be a suspension.

DURING THE REVIEW, Pat Maroon jumped the boards and fought Garnet Hathaway. That should also be a suspension based on jumping the boards, but it’s likely the refs allowed players on the ice during the review. There were far more than five players on each side on the ice as the players were skating around and staying warm when the jawing and punching started. You’ll notice near the end of the clip Nick Paul wanting to jump in from the bench but someone very quickly told him to get his ass back on the pine.

A 5-minute penalty is awarded to the @TBLightning after Cal Foote takes a dirty hit from Nicolas Aube-Kubel who has been ejected.@TBLightning | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/Rgag5iC8Wi — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) November 12, 2022

Same game, but in the late third period with Washington holding a 4-1 lead, John Carlson really did a number of Ross Colton along the boards, causing Colton to retaliate and another brawl to ensue. Corey Perry was fighting Anthony Mantha, Namestnikov was fighting Gustavsson. The game featured a mild 79 total penalty minutes between the two playoff rivals (Washington beat Tampa to get to the finals in 2018).

The two videos are age restricted for violence by Sportsnet so you can click the links in the cards or here: brawl 1 brawl 2