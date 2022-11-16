Wednesday FTB: John Tavares is the captain for a reason

John Tavares scored his 400th career NHL goal last night, making him only the 107th player to do so. He also became the fifth to do it as a Leaf, along with Norm Ullman, Dave Andreychuk, Alexander Mogilny, and Mats Sundin. JT leads the Leafs in goals with nine after 17 games, ahead of Matthews and Nylander who have seven each.

Players to score their 400th career NHL goal while a member of the @MapleLeafs franchise:

John Tavares (Tuesday vs PIT)

Mats Sundin (October 14, 2002 vs PIT)

Alexander Mogilny (October 8, 2001 vs ANA)

Dave Andreychuk (December 8, 1993 vs LA)

Norm Ullman (December 25, 1970 vs MNS) pic.twitter.com/g4isYNMazQ — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 16, 2022

Also from last night’s game, Mitch Marner hit a point streak of at least 10 games for the third time in his career. I didn’t know he was on one, but great! Mitch and Auston join Sundin and Babe Dye in that category.

Most point streaks of 10+ games, @MapleLeafs franchise history:



Darryl Sittler (6x; last: 18 GP in 1977-78)

Mitch Marner (3x)

Auston Matthews (3x)

Mats Sundin (3x)

Babe Dye (3x)#NHLStats: https://t.co/EQrUMDKkHk https://t.co/HnMVd8yarD — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 16, 2022

With Murray back healthy (and playing well in his return to the net), the Leafs cap calculation has changed. There is still space to move around the buryable players with Muzzin out indefinitely, but it’s all just a little bit tight.

Toronto Maple #LeafsForever update after activating Matt Murray and reassigning Petruzzelli and Simmonds



LTIR Relief: $5.63M

LTIR Used: $3.46M

LTIR cap space: $2.17Mhttps://t.co/7x9m2J8CwR — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) November 15, 2022

Recap: Murray makes many saves, Leafs beat Penguins | by: Hardev

Splitting up Matthews and Marner | by: Katya

2023 NHL Draft: Watch List 1.0 | by: Brigstew

Bob Nicholson, Dan Church and the Canadian Women’s Olympic Champions | by: Katya

Team Canada and Team USA met up for a Rivalry Series game in Kelowna, BC last night. This game ended 4-3 in a shootout where the USA took it. Here are the highlights.

Thompson gets Canada on the board. Nice work by Maltais and Nurse to set this up pic.twitter.com/ijbD6mQQ1D — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) November 16, 2022

Giguere with the royal road pass to Poulin, and just like that the score is tied 2-2 pic.twitter.com/aJlX22usvf — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) November 16, 2022

Nicole Hensley with her biggest save of the game, as she stops Marie-Philip Poulin's penalty shot in overtime pic.twitter.com/5ar5bTITaz — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) November 16, 2022

Hensley stops them all all, USA wins in the shootout pic.twitter.com/OHPRSBxfhV — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 16, 2022

Here is Julian McKenzie with the story of the Matthew Tkachuk sign and trade.

Matthew Tkachuk called #Flames GM Brad Treliving and let him know the bad news on a Sunday morning.



It kicked off a week of trade talks, negotiations, and led to the league’s first ever sign and trade.



Here is how it happened.@TheAthleticNHLhttps://t.co/9CbGaqc7tU — Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) November 15, 2022

The Bruins have a very official-looking independent review coming in. Let’s see if this very expensive pr band-aid yields any real takeaways or changes of policy for once.