Wednesday FTB: John Tavares is the captain for a reason

And Canada vs USA highlights from last night

By HardevLad
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v Pittsburgh Penguins
PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 15: Matt Murray #30 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates with John Tavares #91 and Auston Matthews #34 following a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins during the game at PPG PAINTS Arena on November 15, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

John Tavares scored his 400th career NHL goal last night, making him only the 107th player to do so. He also became the fifth to do it as a Leaf, along with Norm Ullman, Dave Andreychuk, Alexander Mogilny, and Mats Sundin. JT leads the Leafs in goals with nine after 17 games, ahead of Matthews and Nylander who have seven each.

Also from last night’s game, Mitch Marner hit a point streak of at least 10 games for the third time in his career. I didn’t know he was on one, but great! Mitch and Auston join Sundin and Babe Dye in that category.

With Murray back healthy (and playing well in his return to the net), the Leafs cap calculation has changed. There is still space to move around the buryable players with Muzzin out indefinitely, but it’s all just a little bit tight.

Team Canada and Team USA met up for a Rivalry Series game in Kelowna, BC last night. This game ended 4-3 in a shootout where the USA took it. Here are the highlights.

Here is Julian McKenzie with the story of the Matthew Tkachuk sign and trade.

The Bruins have a very official-looking independent review coming in. Let’s see if this very expensive pr band-aid yields any real takeaways or changes of policy for once.

