Wednesday FTB: Nick Moldenhauer is going to Michigan

Nick Moldenhauer, the Leafs third round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has committed to the University of Michigan when he joins the NCAA next season. The 18-year-old has put up 10 goals and 17 points in 11 games so far this season to lead his team the Chicago Steel of the USHL after going better than a point per game last season. Congrats to the Leafs prospect on getting into an excellent program in Michigan and hopefully we see great things from him in the future.

Per his Instagram, #LeafsForever prospect Nick Moldenhauer has announced his commitment to the University of Michigan. That is a top NCAA program, which is great news for him and his development!https://t.co/NFkBzNuZN7 — More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) November 1, 2022

If there’s one downside to this news, it’s that Brigstew couldn’t put this in his prospect report that came out yesterday morning. Here it is featuring Fraser Minten, Matthew Knies, and Nikita Grebyonkin, among all the rest of the Leafs prospects. For those of y’all who want the Leafs to burn it all down, this is surely required reading.

Sheldon Keefe continued to go hard on his players yesterday at practice back in Toronto, saying the team is fortunate to have the points they got so far.

Sheldon Keefe says the #leafs are fortunate to have 10 points with how they've played so far this season. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 1, 2022

Here is a full practice report, featuring the news that Pontus Holmberg has joined the Leafs (see, November call-up!) and will likely make his debut tonight.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled F Pontus Holmberg from the @TorontoMarlies.



F Wayne Simmonds has been loaned to the Marlies. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 1, 2022

Around the league, Connor Brown and Ondřej Palat are both out long-term with major injuries.

Capitals say Connor Brown underwent surgery to reconstruct the torn ACL in his right knee. He's out 6-8 months. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) November 1, 2022

#NEWS: This morning, Ondrej Palat underwent successful groin surgery, following recommendations after meeting with doctors.



He is expected to make a full recovery, & details regarding his return to play timeline will be provided as they become available.https://t.co/v8iguWrAPR — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 1, 2022

Here is a cool article visualizing NHL revenues from recent seasons, starring the Leafs at the top, with commentary on the pandemic losses and the Arizona Coyotes decision to not make any revenue this season or for the next while. Also, the Ottawa Senators are up for sale.

