Back to Excited Episode 190: Murray returns strong

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss:

Matt Murray’s strong performances since his return from injury [4:01]

This disappointing season of Rasmus Sandin [9:11]

Do we think forwards are more impactful than defensemen [20:35]

Has our opinion of the Leafs’ ceiling changed at all this year [34:45]

A quick glance at the rest of the Atlantic Division [39:23]

Non-hockey topic: we revisit Chris Johnston’s terrible crypto take in the wake of FTX going up in smoke

As always, you can find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify, and everywhere else podcasts are distributed. Let us know of any topics you’d like us to cover in the future. Thanks for listening!