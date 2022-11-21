Good morning!

Yesterday was the Grey Cup, apparently, and the Toronto Argonauts won in a close 24-23 upset against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Congratulations, Argos!

To be honest, I had no idea that the Grey Cup was on yesterday. When I saw news about it on twitter, it was more of a reminder that the Grey Cup even existed than anything. I have nothing against the CFL, to be clear, it’s just surprising that I’d be aware of the Grey Cup at all. But here’s the thing: The Argos are an MLSE Franchise. And that means...

A Grey Cup championship coming back to Toronto for the Argos, leaving the Maple Leafs as the only MLSE franchise yet to win a title in the last five years.



Quite the Grey Cup final tonight too.



✍️https://t.co/9tjZg360Un — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) November 21, 2022

Sigh.

In hockey news, the Canadian Womens’ team faced off against the US for the third game in this year’s Rivalry Series — in front of a record-breaking crowd!

14,551 is the attendance for tonight's vs. #RivalrySeries game.



That's a record for the largest ever U.S. crowd for a women's hockey game. pic.twitter.com/elRCAwEaXt — Emerald City Hockey (@EmeraldCityHky) November 21, 2022

Unfortunately, the game did not go well for Canada, as Hillary Knight scored two goals en route to a 4-2 win for the US team and a 3-0 lead in the series so far. Their next game is set for December 15th.

The Marlies played last night as well, in their second game of a back to back against the Abbotsford Canucks. The Marlies took the first game 5-3 on Saturday, but lost last night by a score of 3-2. SDA assisted Gaudette’s 2-2 goal, and almost got an end to end beauty to tie it late in the game, but he couldn’t quite finish.

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev comes ~this~ close to scoring a highlight reel goal.



He also gets hooked on the play, so the #Marlies go to the power play. pic.twitter.com/rqpOY1cCGc — Nick Barden (@nickbarden) November 20, 2022

In other hockey news, Geno Malkin played his 1000th game last night in a 5-3 Pittsburgh win against Chicago.

1,000 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins pic.twitter.com/Q13TlyQM7O — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 21, 2022

And the Seattle Kraken continue to string Shane Wright along, sending him on a conditioning loan to the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the AHL.

#SeaKraken announce they’ve assigned Shane Wright to AHL Coachella Valley on a conditioning stint. He can stay there for a maximum of 14 days. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 21, 2022

And that’s all I’ve got for you, happy Monday!