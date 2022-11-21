 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday FTB: MLSE is Very Successful, Just Ignore its Namesake

With the Argonauts’ Grey Cup win yesterday, the Maple Leafs became the only MLSE franchise to not with a championship within the last five years

By Catch-67
/ new
CFL: 2022 CFL Grey Cup Championship-Toronto Argonauts at Winnipeg Blue Bombers Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning!

Yesterday was the Grey Cup, apparently, and the Toronto Argonauts won in a close 24-23 upset against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Congratulations, Argos!

To be honest, I had no idea that the Grey Cup was on yesterday. When I saw news about it on twitter, it was more of a reminder that the Grey Cup even existed than anything. I have nothing against the CFL, to be clear, it’s just surprising that I’d be aware of the Grey Cup at all. But here’s the thing: The Argos are an MLSE Franchise. And that means...

Sigh.

In hockey news, the Canadian Womens’ team faced off against the US for the third game in this year’s Rivalry Series — in front of a record-breaking crowd!

Unfortunately, the game did not go well for Canada, as Hillary Knight scored two goals en route to a 4-2 win for the US team and a 3-0 lead in the series so far. Their next game is set for December 15th.

The Marlies played last night as well, in their second game of a back to back against the Abbotsford Canucks. The Marlies took the first game 5-3 on Saturday, but lost last night by a score of 3-2. SDA assisted Gaudette’s 2-2 goal, and almost got an end to end beauty to tie it late in the game, but he couldn’t quite finish.

In other hockey news, Geno Malkin played his 1000th game last night in a 5-3 Pittsburgh win against Chicago.

And the Seattle Kraken continue to string Shane Wright along, sending him on a conditioning loan to the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the AHL.

And that’s all I’ve got for you, happy Monday!

Poll

Did you watch the Grey Cup?

view results
  • 25%
    Heck yea! GO ARGOS!
    (17 votes)
  • 0%
    Yes, I was cheering for the bombers
    (0 votes)
  • 5%
    Yes, but I wasn’t cheering for anyone in particular
    (4 votes)
  • 49%
    I was aware of it, but I didn’t watch it
    (33 votes)
  • 19%
    What’s that?
    (13 votes)
67 votes total Vote Now

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...