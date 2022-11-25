Friday FTB: Remembering Börje Salming

RIP, Börje. You are a legend and we love you.

Sittler and Salming make a surprise appearance. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/VRqXDYqijR — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 19, 2020

Publiken ger Börje Salming en fin hyllning. pic.twitter.com/OOeVCxx9tX — IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) November 24, 2022

“I’ll never forget our game in Toronto. The fans gave me a standing ovation during the introductions. I was representing my country and Canadian fans gave me a standing ovation. Sometimes hockey has no country.” - Börje Salming

Sept. 7, 1976. The Canada Cup.



Sweden plays Canada at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto.



Borje Salming is introduced and receives a massive, sustained ovation from the fans.



He was Toronto and Maple Leafs royalty. RIP pic.twitter.com/vZZFgNPikX — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 24, 2022

“Thanks for everything”. And everything he gave.

Statement from Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan on the passing of Börje Salming: pic.twitter.com/zguKOyVLmM — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 24, 2022

"It was hard not to be heavy-eyed in those moments and really just step back and appreciate how he set the standard of what it is to be a Maple Leaf." #Leafs relefect on Salming's passing and grateful for the moments they had with the 'king' ⤵️https://t.co/XnIlIqSRW2 — David Alter (@dalter) November 24, 2022

Other news:

The long winding path of Conor Timmins to the Maple Leafs | by: Katya

What the Maple Leafs can expect from Conor Timmins | by: Scott Wheeler, The Athletic

Why Calle Jarnkrok is Getting a Push to the Maple Leafs’ Top-Six Forward Group Against the Wild on Friday | by: David Alter, Fan Nation

Maple Leafs’ four major areas for improvement at the quarter mark | by: Luke Fox, Sportsnet

Also in 32 Thoughts (of which there were only 12), Friedman repeats that Florida needs to trade someone to make room for Anthony Duclair. They’re in the same spot as the Leafs, except the Leafs have “managed” to stay injured all year. They need to clear $2.5 million but there aren’t many options to get there. Patric Hornqvist is one, but he has a modified no-trade clause of eight teams he can block. The other options are one of their two second pair defenders, which no competing team should want to do, or one of their many good forwards on good contracts. Cap hell.

I’ll take Duclair himself if they’re so desperate. I’m willing to trade Joey Anderson, who I’m pretty sure isn’t the next Mason Marchment.

The Knies family hosted thanksgiving for the Minnesota Men’s hockey team.

Thanksgiving dinner with the fam



A huge thank you to the Knies family for having us! pic.twitter.com/VisRuZ32qY — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 25, 2022

Jordie Benn is back on IR, opening a roster spot for Wayne Simmonds to return to the lineup.

Jordie Benn on IR (upper body) out at least a week. — Lance Hornby (@sunhornby) November 24, 2022

Shane Wright has two more goals in the AHL.

Two AHL games. Two goals for Shane Wright. This one from the right-wing circle on the power play. pic.twitter.com/zbsoMHKlhb — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) November 25, 2022

The WRIGHT man for the job pic.twitter.com/g76WQRb3Yj — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) November 25, 2022

