 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday FTB: Remembering Börje Salming

We will miss you, #21

By HardevLad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2017 Rogers NHL Centennial Classic - Alumni Game
TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 31: Toronto Maple Leafs alumni Borje Salming #21 walks to the ice to take on Detroit Red Wings alumni during the 2017 Rogers NHL Centennial Classic Alumni Game at Exhibition Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Toronto, Canada.
Photo by Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

RIP, Börje. You are a legend and we love you.

“I’ll never forget our game in Toronto. The fans gave me a standing ovation during the introductions. I was representing my country and Canadian fans gave me a standing ovation. Sometimes hockey has no country.” - Börje Salming

“Thanks for everything”. And everything he gave.

Börje Salming has died | by: Katya

Darryl Sittler and Maple Leafs eulogize Borje Salming | by: Lance Hornby, National Post

Börje Salming showed his strength, on and off the ice, until the end | by: Daniel Nugent-Bowman, The Athletic

Börje Salming’s Love Letter to Toronto | by: Börje Salming, Swedish Press

‘He’s too good’: How Börje Salming made hockey history in Toronto | by: Steven Smith, TVO

Salming mourned by Maple Leafs, hockey community | by: Mark Zeisberger, NHL dot com

A Tribute To The Late Borje Salming, The Leafs’ Most Dignified Superstar | by: Adam Proteau, Full Press Hockey

32 Thoughts: Borje Salming’s courage was on full display in epic ‘76 series vs. Flyers | by: Elliotte Friedman, Sportsnet

Other news:

The long winding path of Conor Timmins to the Maple Leafs | by: Katya

What the Maple Leafs can expect from Conor Timmins | by: Scott Wheeler, The Athletic

Why Calle Jarnkrok is Getting a Push to the Maple Leafs’ Top-Six Forward Group Against the Wild on Friday | by: David Alter, Fan Nation

Maple Leafs’ four major areas for improvement at the quarter mark | by: Luke Fox, Sportsnet

Also in 32 Thoughts (of which there were only 12), Friedman repeats that Florida needs to trade someone to make room for Anthony Duclair. They’re in the same spot as the Leafs, except the Leafs have “managed” to stay injured all year. They need to clear $2.5 million but there aren’t many options to get there. Patric Hornqvist is one, but he has a modified no-trade clause of eight teams he can block. The other options are one of their two second pair defenders, which no competing team should want to do, or one of their many good forwards on good contracts. Cap hell.

I’ll take Duclair himself if they’re so desperate. I’m willing to trade Joey Anderson, who I’m pretty sure isn’t the next Mason Marchment.

The Knies family hosted thanksgiving for the Minnesota Men’s hockey team.

Jordie Benn is back on IR, opening a roster spot for Wayne Simmonds to return to the lineup.

Shane Wright has two more goals in the AHL.

Happy hamgiving

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...