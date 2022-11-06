 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Back to Excited Episode 189: Righting the Ship

A couple strong wins allow Leafs nation to breathe, for now

By Arvind.
NHL: Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss:

  • A deep dive into the Leafs win against the Bruins, including the Bruins changed style from this season, and how it interacts with the Leafs’ strengths and weaknesses [3:30]
  • The general strength of the Bruins this year, and the disastrous decision to sign Mitchell Miller [22:53]
  • The Ilya Samsonov injury, and where the Leafs go from here with their goaltenders [45:06]
  • The hot start of Rasmus Dahlin, and his growth from highly touted prospect, to possible draft disappointment, to possible Norris candidate [49:12]
  • The early season success of the New Jersey Devils [1:00:04]
  • Luke Fox’s terrible article about the Leafs [1:04:18]

As always, you can find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify, and just about everywhere else podcasts are distributed. Let us know your thoughts about the Leafs win against the Bruins, and any topics you’d like us to discuss going forward.

Thanks for listening!

