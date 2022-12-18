Sunday FTB: Leafs lose, goalie prospects stepping up, and more

I have no interesting story or quip or hockey analysis, and it’s Sunday anyways so....

LINKS FROM THE BRANCHES

Recap: Leafs stop Ovi, not Caps | by Jim Hawks

Conor Timmins is the natural candidate to play top-four minutes in Timothy Liljegren’s absence | by TLN

Joseph Woll wins fourth straight start, Noel Hoefenmayer records 20th point as Toronto Marlies continue good road form with victory in Rockford | by MLHS

William Nylander is a wizard in space — how that helps drive the Maple Leafs’ offence | by The Athletic

32 Thoughts: Canucks saying Pettersson only untouchable as trade talk heats up | by Sportsnet

Knights’ Pietrangelo ends absence after daughter’s recovery | by TSN

Looks like the NHL took the fans’ concerns of the digital board ads to heart, and made a big improvement!

The #NHL digital board ads are working extraordinarily well pic.twitter.com/imDUr2L8dX — Michael Remis (@mremis) December 18, 2022

Sad news out of the OHL...

Statement from the London Knights and the Ontario Hockey League on the sudden passing of Abakar Kazbekov. pic.twitter.com/JgpYOZq3fk — London Knights (@LondonKnights) December 17, 2022

Want to see a neat shootout move (that didn’t work but who cares it was neat)?

Lisowsky has been on a heck of a heater lately.

#LeafsForever prospect Brandon Lisowsky ain't gonna miss often when he has a perfectly teed up one timer like this. He scores his 19th goal of the season, and 8th in his last 4 games.pic.twitter.com/kkmMiGdIi0 — More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) December 18, 2022

And two other prospects are hot...

Make that back to back shutouts for #LeafsForever prospect Artur Akhtyamov, stopping all 25 shots he faced in a 4-0 win. He bumps his save percentage up to .948 to lead the VHL, with a 16-6-2 record and 5 shutouts. — More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) December 17, 2022