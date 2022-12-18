Sunday FTB: Leafs lose, goalie prospects stepping up, and more

I have no interesting story or quip or hockey analysis, and it’s Sunday anyways so....
LINKS FROM THE BRANCHES
Recap: Leafs stop Ovi, not Caps | by Jim Hawks
Conor Timmins is the natural candidate to play top-four minutes in Timothy Liljegren’s absence | by TLN
Joseph Woll wins fourth straight start, Noel Hoefenmayer records 20th point as Toronto Marlies continue good road form with victory in Rockford | by MLHS
William Nylander is a wizard in space — how that helps drive the Maple Leafs’ offence | by The Athletic
32 Thoughts: Canucks saying Pettersson only untouchable as trade talk heats up | by Sportsnet
Knights’ Pietrangelo ends absence after daughter’s recovery | by TSN
Looks like the NHL took the fans’ concerns of the digital board ads to heart, and made a big improvement!
The #NHL digital board ads are working extraordinarily well pic.twitter.com/imDUr2L8dX— Michael Remis (@mremis) December 18, 2022
Sad news out of the OHL...
Statement from the London Knights and the Ontario Hockey League on the sudden passing of Abakar Kazbekov. pic.twitter.com/JgpYOZq3fk— London Knights (@LondonKnights) December 17, 2022
Want to see a neat shootout move (that didn’t work but who cares it was neat)?
Kreativt, det får vi ändå medge… @leijonat— Tre Kronor (@Trekronorse) December 17, 2022
SVT pic.twitter.com/EFNfdhi0u1
Lisowsky has been on a heck of a heater lately.
#LeafsForever prospect Brandon Lisowsky ain't gonna miss often when he has a perfectly teed up one timer like this. He scores his 19th goal of the season, and 8th in his last 4 games.pic.twitter.com/kkmMiGdIi0— More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) December 18, 2022
And two other prospects are hot...
Make that back to back shutouts for #LeafsForever prospect Artur Akhtyamov, stopping all 25 shots he faced in a 4-0 win. He bumps his save percentage up to .948 to lead the VHL, with a 16-6-2 record and 5 shutouts.— More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) December 17, 2022
#LeafsForever prospect Dennis Hildeby stopped 18 of 19 shots in a 1-0 loss. He's up to a .929 sv % in 9 games, good for second in the SHL.— More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) December 17, 2022
