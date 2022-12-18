 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday FTB: Leafs lose, goalie prospects stepping up, and more

Actually not much more but hey it’s Sunday

By There is no brigstew, only Z!
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Toronto Maple Leafs v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

I have no interesting story or quip or hockey analysis, and it’s Sunday anyways so....

LINKS FROM THE BRANCHES

Recap: Leafs stop Ovi, not Caps | by Jim Hawks

Conor Timmins is the natural candidate to play top-four minutes in Timothy Liljegren’s absence | by TLN

Joseph Woll wins fourth straight start, Noel Hoefenmayer records 20th point as Toronto Marlies continue good road form with victory in Rockford | by MLHS

William Nylander is a wizard in space — how that helps drive the Maple Leafs’ offence | by The Athletic

32 Thoughts: Canucks saying Pettersson only untouchable as trade talk heats up | by Sportsnet

Knights’ Pietrangelo ends absence after daughter’s recovery | by TSN

Looks like the NHL took the fans’ concerns of the digital board ads to heart, and made a big improvement!

Sad news out of the OHL...

Want to see a neat shootout move (that didn’t work but who cares it was neat)?

Lisowsky has been on a heck of a heater lately.

And two other prospects are hot...

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...