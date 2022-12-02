Friday FTB: Mitch Marner NHL’s third star of November

Despite his 18-game point streak leading the Leafs to their best month in franchise history, Mitch Marner was only the third star of the month in the NHL. Second star was undefeated Vitek Vanecek, while the first star was Jason Robertson. Nick’s older brother leads the NHL in goals with 22 in 24 games, he is second in points behind McDavid, and he’s currently on a 17-game point streak.

Robertson also passed Auston Matthews for the most goals in the calendar year of 2022, which says a lot considering how Matthews started 2022. There’s going to be a conversation very soon if Robertson can keep up this pace (that he’s been keeping up for a year and a half now) whether there’s a new goal king in the NHL. All I’ll say to that at the moment is wait for Auston to wake up, then we’ll see at the end of the season.

Get him, Auston.

Robertson #22 completes the hat trick



Can’t stop. Won’t stop. — David Amber (@DavidAmber) December 2, 2022

And just to verify, November 2022 was the best month for the Leafs in franchise history.

Per the NHL, the #Leafs' 25 points (11-1-3) in November were the most they have ever earned in a single calendar month. — Terry Koshan (@koshtorontosun) December 1, 2022

Also in Matthews news, he’s expected to announce a new major sponsor today. Any guesses?

I’ll go first: FTX. Too soon? Too late?

Expect a corporate announcement from Auston Matthews today as his sponsorship profile adds another big name. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 1, 2022

If you read between the lines, and then read the actual lines, you can figure out why Alex Formenton hasn’t been signed (and why others from the 2018 HC men’s team are still playing).

Steven Stamkos hit the milestone 1000 NHL points in his career last night. 494 goals and 506 assists in 945 games.

I’ll probably get into this more when the Leafs play the Flyers, but the Flyers suuuuuuck!

the vibes are not sunny in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/T8HtEtbb4O — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) December 2, 2022

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare’s story is incredible and worth looking up, and last night he passed Antoine Roussel for the most NHL games played by a Frenchman.