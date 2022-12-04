Back to Excited Episode 192: Evaluating the Leafs’ 2018 draft

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss the Leafs 2018 draft in general with a focus to the players who are in the NHL or NHL adjacent now. Timestamps:

Rasmus Sandin [4:59]

Sean Durzi [14:09]

Mac Hollowell [24:15]

Filip Kral [35:08]

Pontus Holmberg [39:48]

Complaining about people who wonder why teams don’t just cover Ovechkin on the power play [48:10]

