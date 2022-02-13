 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Back to Excited Episode 168: Assorted Rants

We rant about random things that annoy us about hockey

By Arvind.
/ new
Pittsburgh Penguins v Boston Bruins Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today, we have a shorter episode, where we chat about random things in the NHL that annoy us. This includes:

  • Deluded media members
  • How bad hockey broadcasts are
  • ‘Reformed’ rats like Brad Marchand
  • Refs hesitancy to call penalty shots
  • The ongoing embarrassment of the Arizona Coyotes

Enjoy:

As always, you can find the podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and just about everywhere else podcasts are distributed. What gets your goat about the NHL? Let us know in the comments!

Next Up In Back To Excited

Loading comments...