Back to Excited Episode 168: Assorted Rants

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today, we have a shorter episode, where we chat about random things in the NHL that annoy us. This includes:

Deluded media members

How bad hockey broadcasts are

‘Reformed’ rats like Brad Marchand

Refs hesitancy to call penalty shots

The ongoing embarrassment of the Arizona Coyotes

Enjoy:

As always, you can find the podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and just about everywhere else podcasts are distributed. What gets your goat about the NHL? Let us know in the comments!