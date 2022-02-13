Back to Excited Episode 168: Assorted Rants

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today, we have a shorter episode, where we chat about random things in the NHL that annoy us. This includes:
- Deluded media members
- How bad hockey broadcasts are
- ‘Reformed’ rats like Brad Marchand
- Refs hesitancy to call penalty shots
- The ongoing embarrassment of the Arizona Coyotes
Enjoy:
As always, you can find the podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and just about everywhere else podcasts are distributed. What gets your goat about the NHL? Let us know in the comments!
