Waivers: Adam Brooks is coming home to Toronto

The Toronto Maple Leafs have claimed forward Adam Brooks on waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights. Brooks was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the fourth round in 2016, was claimed on waivers by the Montreal Canadiens in October, and claimed again by Vegas in November.

Brooks carries a cap hit of $725,000 this season and will be an RFA at the end of the season. He’s had an injury-plagued season alongside healthy scratches, but has scored two goals in 11 games this season.

This makes the possibility of a Nick Ritchie trade almost inevitable because he’s using up almost double of Brooks’ cap space as dead weight while on the Marlies. They could trade him today and free up all that space, or paper Timothy Liljegren down at 5pm and sort it out in the near future.

One other caveat is that Brooks is currently injured and on IR (not LTIR, just regular IR) so his cap hit is counting against the Leafs salary cap.

The Leafs next game is tomorrow at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins.