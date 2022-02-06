Back to Excited Episode 167: Defence, Goaltending, & Coaching Grades

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today, we give grades as of the All-Star break for every regular Leafs defender, along with the goaltenders and coaching staff.

Timestamps:

Morgan Rielly [2:46]

TJ Brodie [14:28]

Jake Muzzin [20:22]

Justin Holl [36:26]

Rasmus Sandin [42:00]

Travis Dermott [50:25]

Timothy Liljegren [58:30]

Goaltenders + Coaching [1:04:50]

