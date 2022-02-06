 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Back to Excited Episode 167: Defence, Goaltending, & Coaching Grades

We go deep into the Leafs rearguards

By Arvind.
2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today, we give grades as of the All-Star break for every regular Leafs defender, along with the goaltenders and coaching staff.

Timestamps:

  • Morgan Rielly [2:46]
  • TJ Brodie [14:28]
  • Jake Muzzin [20:22]
  • Justin Holl [36:26]
  • Rasmus Sandin [42:00]
  • Travis Dermott [50:25]
  • Timothy Liljegren [58:30]
  • Goaltenders + Coaching [1:04:50]

As always, you can find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify, and everywhere else podcasts are distributed. Let us know which Leafs defenders have caught your eye this season, and any grades you disagree with. Thanks for listening!

