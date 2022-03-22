Back to Excited Episode 172: Trade Deadline Recap

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss the Leafs’ moves at the trade deadline. This includes sending Travis Dermott to the Canucks, Alex Biega to the Predators, and most critically, acquiring Mark Giordano and Colin Blackwell from the Kraken for a bevy of draft picks.

