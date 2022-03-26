Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens Preview and Game Chat

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Montreal Canadiens: Game #64
7:00 p.m. ET at Centre Bell
TV/Streaming: CBC, Sportsnet
The Habs got eliminated from the playoff race (officially) yesterday after Washington beat Buffalo, putting the Habs out of the last wild card spot. The Leafs, meanwhile, are hoping to re-gain second place in the Atlantic Division after Boston and Tampa Bay both won recently. The Leafs have two and one game in hand on the two teams and are only two points back of second. Despite being fourth in the division, the Leafs are in a strong position to have home ice in the playoffs.
On the ice, the Leafs remember the least time they played the Habs and are going to come back stronger. That said, the Leafs usually say the right things against bad teams and then go out and play down to them, so I'm not really sure I believe Auston here.
Habs humbled Leafs last time in Montreal— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 26, 2022
Matthews: "Those are always games you keep in the back of your head"
Marner: "We know they always bring their best against us"
Spezza: "Marty’s got them playing free hockey. They check hard now" https://t.co/nnDXqLP9SE
Timothy Liljegren has been added to the second power play unit in a hope to increase his icetime after losing his spot on the PK to his partner Mark Giordano. The two have found some good chemistry in their first game together and Gio seems very impressed with the rookie.
Giordano, 38, on new partner Liljegren, 22: "I was really impressed. For a young guy, he’s got super poise with the puck"— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 26, 2022
Keefe on Timothy playing with Mark: "The wisdom he can pick up from that is endless"
Liljegren: "Good chemistry right away"https://t.co/HrtLjJiHa9
Leafs Lineup
Forwards
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Alexander Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander
Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall
Wayne Simmonds - Jason Spezza - Colin Blackwell
Defense
Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin
TJ Brodie - Justin Holl
Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren
Goalies
Erik Källgren - Confirmed Saturday
Petr Mrázek - Confirmed Sunday
Dirty Habs Lineup
Forwards
Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Josh Anderson
Mike Hoffman - Rem Pitlick - Laurent Dauphin
Tyler Pitlick - Christian Dvorak - Joel Armia
Michael Pezzetta - Jake Evans - Paul Byron
Defense
Alexander Romanov - David Savard
Joel Edmundson - Chris Wideman
William Lagesson - Corey Schueneman
Goalies
Jake Allen - confirmed starter
Samuel Montembeault
