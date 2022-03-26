 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens Preview and Game Chat

Can the Leafs beat a bad team this time?

By HardevLad
NHL: FEB 21 Maple Leafs at Canadiens Getty

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Montreal Canadiens: Game #64

7:00 p.m. ET at Centre Bell
TV/Streaming: CBC, Sportsnet
Opponent’s SB Nation Site: Habs Eyes on the Prize

The Habs got eliminated from the playoff race (officially) yesterday after Washington beat Buffalo, putting the Habs out of the last wild card spot. The Leafs, meanwhile, are hoping to re-gain second place in the Atlantic Division after Boston and Tampa Bay both won recently. The Leafs have two and one game in hand on the two teams and are only two points back of second. Despite being fourth in the division, the Leafs are in a strong position to have home ice in the playoffs.

On the ice, the Leafs remember the least time they played the Habs and are going to come back stronger. That said, the Leafs usually say the right things against bad teams and then go out and play down to them, so I'm not really sure I believe Auston here.

Timothy Liljegren has been added to the second power play unit in a hope to increase his icetime after losing his spot on the PK to his partner Mark Giordano. The two have found some good chemistry in their first game together and Gio seems very impressed with the rookie.

Leafs Lineup

Forwards

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Alexander Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander
Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall
Wayne Simmonds - Jason Spezza - Colin Blackwell

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin
TJ Brodie - Justin Holl
Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren

Goalies

Erik Källgren - Confirmed Saturday
Petr Mrázek - Confirmed Sunday

Dirty Habs Lineup

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Josh Anderson
Mike Hoffman - Rem Pitlick - Laurent Dauphin
Tyler Pitlick - Christian Dvorak - Joel Armia
Michael Pezzetta - Jake Evans - Paul Byron

Defense

Alexander Romanov - David Savard
Joel Edmundson - Chris Wideman
William Lagesson - Corey Schueneman

Goalies

Jake Allen - confirmed starter
Samuel Montembeault

