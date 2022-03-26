Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens Preview and Game Chat

7:00 p.m. ET at Centre Bell

TV/Streaming: CBC, Sportsnet

Opponent’s SB Nation Site: Habs Eyes on the Prize

The Habs got eliminated from the playoff race (officially) yesterday after Washington beat Buffalo, putting the Habs out of the last wild card spot. The Leafs, meanwhile, are hoping to re-gain second place in the Atlantic Division after Boston and Tampa Bay both won recently. The Leafs have two and one game in hand on the two teams and are only two points back of second. Despite being fourth in the division, the Leafs are in a strong position to have home ice in the playoffs.

On the ice, the Leafs remember the least time they played the Habs and are going to come back stronger. That said, the Leafs usually say the right things against bad teams and then go out and play down to them, so I'm not really sure I believe Auston here.

Habs humbled Leafs last time in Montreal



Matthews: "Those are always games you keep in the back of your head"



Marner: "We know they always bring their best against us"



Spezza: "Marty’s got them playing free hockey. They check hard now" https://t.co/nnDXqLP9SE — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 26, 2022

Timothy Liljegren has been added to the second power play unit in a hope to increase his icetime after losing his spot on the PK to his partner Mark Giordano. The two have found some good chemistry in their first game together and Gio seems very impressed with the rookie.

Giordano, 38, on new partner Liljegren, 22: "I was really impressed. For a young guy, he’s got super poise with the puck"



Keefe on Timothy playing with Mark: "The wisdom he can pick up from that is endless"



Liljegren: "Good chemistry right away"https://t.co/HrtLjJiHa9 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 26, 2022

Leafs Lineup

Forwards

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Alexander Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander

Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall

Wayne Simmonds - Jason Spezza - Colin Blackwell

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin

TJ Brodie - Justin Holl

Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren

Goalies

Erik Källgren - Confirmed Saturday

Petr Mrázek - Confirmed Sunday

Dirty Habs Lineup

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Josh Anderson

Mike Hoffman - Rem Pitlick - Laurent Dauphin

Tyler Pitlick - Christian Dvorak - Joel Armia

Michael Pezzetta - Jake Evans - Paul Byron

Defense

Alexander Romanov - David Savard

Joel Edmundson - Chris Wideman

William Lagesson - Corey Schueneman

Goalies

Jake Allen - confirmed starter

Samuel Montembeault