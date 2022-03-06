 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Back to Excited Episode 171: Matthews for Hart

We chat about the Hart nominees, including the Leafs’ sniper

By Arvind.
Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss:

  • The Hart Trophy race, and whether Auston Matthews deserves it over the likes of Johnny Gaudreau, Igor Shesterkin, and Connor McDavid
  • Some articles that we felt had valid points, but disagreed with in spots. The first is from Defector, while the second is from The Athletic

As always, you can find us on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, and Spotify. Let us know who you think should get the Hart Trophy, and any other questions down below. Thanks for listening!

