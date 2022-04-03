Back to Excited Episode 173: First Impressions of Giordano and Blackwell

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss:

Our initial impressions of Mark Giordano and Colin Blackwell [1:15]

Why a William Nylander trade might actually make sense this offseason [24:30]

As always, you can find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify, and just about anywhere else podcasts are distributed. Let us know your thoughts on how Giordano and Blackwell have looked, along with whether it’s insane to trade Nylander this offseason, pending the playoffs.

Thanks for listening!