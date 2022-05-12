Thursday FTB: tonight is the night

Game six. The Lightning backed against the wall. The Leafs with a chance to take it. Can they do it?

Some stats:

The Lightning have only faced one elimination game in two years, the only time being game seven against the Islanders. The Leafs have pushed them to the brink in six. The Lightning haven’t lost back-to-back games since 2019, so never in the last two years. The Leafs are 1-3 in game sixes in the Matthews era. And I don’t need to tell you they’ve never won a game seven.

None of that sounds especially good. Objectively, it’s frightening. But the Leafs have shown that they have the fight in them. They’ve beaten the Lightning on the road, their comeback in game five was legendary. It even got Fulemin back on board! Anything can happen, even another collapse, but so can a win. They just need 13 more.

Last Night’s Results

New York Rangers 5-3 over Pittsburgh Penguins — PIT up 3-2

Florida Panthers 5-3 over Washington Capitals — FLA up 3-2

Calgary Flames 3-1 over Dallas Stars — CGY up 3-2

New York won at home to force game six in Pittsburgh. They still need two more wins, which doesn’t look likely. Unfortunately for the Penguins, they lost Sidney Crosby to an injury that kept him out for the rest of the game.

Florida won game five at home to lead a playoff series for the first time in a decade. Seriously, they’ve never been ahead since they won a round in 2012. Washington had gotten up to an early lead, but Florida’s offense got them back ahead.

The Flames beat the Stars to regain the series lead after trailing after the first few games.

Tonight’s Games

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Tampa Bay Lightning

TOR up 3-2, 7:30pm, CBC, SN, TBS

Carolina Hurricanes @ Boston Bruins

CAR up 3-2, 7:00pm, SN360, TNT

Minnesota Wild @ St. Louis Blues

STL up 3-2, 9:30pm, SN360, TNT

Edmonton Oilers @ Los Angeles Kings

LAK up 3-2, 10:00pm, CBC, SN, TBS

I’d like to get your predictions ahead of these game sixes tonight. How many teams (and which ones) move on/get eliminated tonight?

Toronto and Carolina are on the road, while St. Louis and Los Angeles have found ways as the underdog to come home with the series lead.

Here are my predictions:

Toronto does it tonight.

Boston wins, but loses in seven.

Minnesota completes the comeback.

LA knocks out Edmonton without Darnell Nurse.

Oh yeah, in case you hadn’t heard, Nurse has been suspended one game for head-butting Phillip Danault in game five. He misses game six where the Oilers could get eliminated.

Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse has been suspended for one game for Head-butting Los Angeles’ Phillip Danault. https://t.co/w6UdQQKznD — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 11, 2022

I think Anaheim is becoming the most forgettable NHL team again. They fired/parted ways with a handful of assistant coaches and AHL coaches, including Joel Bouchard whom Habs fans thought was the next coming of Toe Blake.

“The Ducks today announced that San Diego Gulls head coach Joel Bouchard and assistant coaches Daniel Jacob and Max Talbot have been relieved of their respective duties. Additionally, Ducks assistant coach Geoff Ward has left the club for personal reasons.”

We have announced changes to our coaching staff here and in San Diego.https://t.co/xhnGzzZ2tr — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) May 12, 2022

