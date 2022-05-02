 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ondřej Kaše makes marvelous return to the Leafs lineup

Almost 7 weeks out, now he’s back

By HardevLad
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Nashville Predators
TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 16: Toronto Maple Leafs center David Kampf (64) celebrates his goal as Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ondrej Kase (25) comes to join.Toronto Maple Leafs vs Nashville Predators during 3rd period play NHL regular season action at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Leafs won 3-0.
Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Matt Duchene elbowed Ondřej Kaše in the head back on March 19th (no penalty, no suspension), knocking the Toronto Maple Leafs winger out and forcing him out of the game. After over six weeks out, Kaše will be making his return to the Leafs lineup, in Game 1 of the playoffs of all days.

I don’t think anyone expected Kaše to come back this season, and some thought that was his career done. He’s had so much history with injuries, especially concussions, and you never really know what can happen with a concussion.

Kaše is going to bring a boost to the Leafs starting tonight, especially with Michael Bunting out. His energy and scoring touch make the Leafs that much more deep and that much more dangerous.

Expected lineup with Kaše in

Forwards

Alex Kerfoot - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Ilya Mikheyev - John Tavares - Ondřej Kaše
Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - William Nylander
Kyle Clifford - Colin Blackwell - Wayne Simmonds

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Muzzin - TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren

Goalies

Jack Campbell
Erik Källgren

I would still like Mikheyev and Nylander to swap spots, but that’ll be a topic for another day.

Kaše of Highlights

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...