Ondřej Kaše makes marvelous return to the Leafs lineup

Matt Duchene elbowed Ondřej Kaše in the head back on March 19th (no penalty, no suspension), knocking the Toronto Maple Leafs winger out and forcing him out of the game. After over six weeks out, Kaše will be making his return to the Leafs lineup, in Game 1 of the playoffs of all days.

Slow-motion view of the elbow pic.twitter.com/SlX5HVYdao — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 20, 2022

I don’t think anyone expected Kaše to come back this season, and some thought that was his career done. He’s had so much history with injuries, especially concussions, and you never really know what can happen with a concussion.

Kaše is going to bring a boost to the Leafs starting tonight, especially with Michael Bunting out. His energy and scoring touch make the Leafs that much more deep and that much more dangerous.

Expected lineup with Kaše in

Forwards

Alex Kerfoot - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Ilya Mikheyev - John Tavares - Ondřej Kaše

Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - William Nylander

Kyle Clifford - Colin Blackwell - Wayne Simmonds

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Muzzin - TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren

Goalies

Jack Campbell

Erik Källgren

I would still like Mikheyev and Nylander to swap spots, but that’ll be a topic for another day.

Kaše of Highlights

ONDREJ KASE



GOALS IN THREE STRAIGHT! pic.twitter.com/2q7ZvGkSJ4 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 18, 2022

Kase makes good of Tavares' whiff



Another assist for Morgan Rielly pic.twitter.com/YceHCbkj4i — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 10, 2021

This is all Ondrej Kase pic.twitter.com/VCLYngbfTE — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 17, 2021

Huge block by Ondrej Kase pic.twitter.com/LaD5qZ9rSb — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 17, 2021