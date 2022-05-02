Ondřej Kaše makes marvelous return to the Leafs lineup

Matt Duchene elbowed Ondřej Kaše in the head back on March 19th (no penalty, no suspension), knocking the Toronto Maple Leafs winger out and forcing him out of the game. After over six weeks out, Kaše will be making his return to the Leafs lineup, in Game 1 of the playoffs of all days.
Slow-motion view of the elbow pic.twitter.com/SlX5HVYdao— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 20, 2022
I don’t think anyone expected Kaše to come back this season, and some thought that was his career done. He’s had so much history with injuries, especially concussions, and you never really know what can happen with a concussion.
Kaše is going to bring a boost to the Leafs starting tonight, especially with Michael Bunting out. His energy and scoring touch make the Leafs that much more deep and that much more dangerous.
Expected lineup with Kaše in
Forwards
Alex Kerfoot - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Ilya Mikheyev - John Tavares - Ondřej Kaše
Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - William Nylander
Kyle Clifford - Colin Blackwell - Wayne Simmonds
Defense
Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Muzzin - TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren
Goalies
Jack Campbell
Erik Källgren
I would still like Mikheyev and Nylander to swap spots, but that’ll be a topic for another day.
Kaše of Highlights
ONDREJ KASE— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 18, 2022
GOALS IN THREE STRAIGHT! pic.twitter.com/2q7ZvGkSJ4
Kase makes good of Tavares' whiff— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 10, 2021
Another assist for Morgan Rielly pic.twitter.com/YceHCbkj4i
This is all Ondrej Kase pic.twitter.com/VCLYngbfTE— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 17, 2021
Huge block by Ondrej Kase pic.twitter.com/LaD5qZ9rSb— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 17, 2021
Ondrej Kase used the force pic.twitter.com/4So7AsX6cG— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 19, 2021
