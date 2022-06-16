 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday FTB: NHL Live is leaving Canada

Meanwhile the Cup won’t be allowed to go to Russia this summer

By HardevLad
The Avalanche beat the Lightning 4-3 in OT at home to start the Stanley Cup Final in their favour 1-0. Vasilevskiy had a characteristically uncharacteristic first game, allowing four goals on 38 shots. [Raw Charge]

“Nick Paul, Ondřej Palat, and Mikhail Sergachev scored the three goals for the Lightning as Gabriel Landeskog, Valeri Nichushkin, and Artturi Lehkonen scored the other three goals for the Avalanche. Darcy Kuemper stopped 20 of 23 shots in his win.”

Carter Hutton retired yesterday. Not the fairytale ending anyone was hoping for, but best wishes on retirement, Carter.

The NHL’s streaming app won’t be available in Canada anymore. Now you’ll have to go straight to Sportsnet and/or TSN.

