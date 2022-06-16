Thursday FTB: NHL Live is leaving Canada

The Avalanche beat the Lightning 4-3 in OT at home to start the Stanley Cup Final in their favour 1-0. Vasilevskiy had a characteristically uncharacteristic first game, allowing four goals on 38 shots. [Raw Charge]

“Nick Paul, Ondřej Palat, and Mikhail Sergachev scored the three goals for the Lightning as Gabriel Landeskog, Valeri Nichushkin, and Artturi Lehkonen scored the other three goals for the Avalanche. Darcy Kuemper stopped 20 of 23 shots in his win.”

Andrei Vasilevskiy in 2022 Playoffs



Game 1

1-3, 3.99 GAA, .884 Save %



Game 2 - 7

11-3, 1.90 GAA, .939 Save % — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 16, 2022

Carter Hutton retired yesterday. Not the fairytale ending anyone was hoping for, but best wishes on retirement, Carter.

I know I'm supposed to crack some dumb joke about "Leafs legend retires" but I wish Hutton had ended his career in some way other than a salary shuffle move to Toronto for one Marlies game as backup. Happy retirement, Carter. https://t.co/4o5uDdlOky — Pension Plan Puppets (@PPPLeafs) June 14, 2022

The NHL’s streaming app won’t be available in Canada anymore. Now you’ll have to go straight to Sportsnet and/or TSN.

Interesting development for hockey streaming and broadcasting in Canada. pic.twitter.com/v6bwbE7x2d — Pension Plan Puppets (@PPPLeafs) June 15, 2022

I’m sure the NHL doesn’t want their trophy to be part of any “international incident.”

Bill Daly on NHL's position on Russia-born plyrs & their day w/ the Cup this summer: "We made both clubs aware ... the Cup isnt going to RUS or Belarus. We may owe a Cup trip in the future. That can happen just like we've done w/ the pandemic, but it's not happening this summer." — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) June 15, 2022

I’m sure we’ll hear some signs of shopping soon.

Gary Bettman said nothing has changed when it comes to the Ottawa Senators status:



"The ownership is the ownership...the franchise is completely stable and functioning in normal course." — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) June 15, 2022

I know that last name.