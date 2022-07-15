 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Surprise Signing: Maple Leafs add Calle Järnkrok

Calle’s in, who’s out?

By HardevLad
Seattle Kraken v Toronto Maple Leafs
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 8: Calle Jarnkrok #19 of the Seattle Kraken battles for the puck against future linemate John Tavares #91 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on March 8, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Kraken 6-4.
Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today the signing of centre Calle Järnkrok to a four year contract with $2.1 million annually. Järnkrok spent last season in Seattle, before getting traded to Calgary. He had 12 goals and 26 points in the regular season as well as a goal and four points in 12 playoff games for Calgary.

Järnkrok, who will be 31 when the season starts, played in a top-six complimentary forward role (both centre and wing) for both Seattle and in Nashville where he spent his first eight seasons in the league. In Calgary he was used on the third line with Blake Coleman and Dillon Dubé as their centre.

As for his role on the Leafs, that’s where speculation and question marks start flying. Is he the proverbial Alex Kerfoot replacement at a cheaper number to go on the second line with Tavares and Nylander? He would definitely fit there due to his strong finishing and defense. Or is he surprisingly going to be cheaper than the Leafs expect Pierre Engvall to be and they’re planning to trade him before arbitration starts? Or is he simply pushing Kerfoot down the lineup to make a strong possession third line with Kaše now in Carolina? If so, where does the money come from? Letting go of Justin Holl or Rasmus Sandin would do it.

Personally, when the Leafs were in on Mark Giordano last spring at the trade deadline, I was really hoping Järnkrok would be part of the package coming to Toronto. I like him as a strong shooting forward who can play a complementary role offensively and help a lot defensively. He seems like the perfect get for John Tavares, especially with his ability to play centre.

Now to you, what do you think is going to be the repercussion from this signing?

