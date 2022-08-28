Back to Excited Episode 184 - Around the NHL (Part 2)

Today, we discuss the rest of the NHL and their offseasons. Timestamps:

Kadri / Monahan trades - 1:30

NSH - 8:28

NJD - 18:37

NYI - 36:40

NYR - 43:18

OTT - 55:26

PHI - 1:11:13

PIT - 1:20:22

SJS - 1:28:05

SEA - 1:33:59

STL - 1:44:07

TB - 1:53:42

VAN - 2:04:31

VGK - 2:14:14

WSH - 2:20:52

WPG - 2:26:09

As always, you can find the podcast on Apple podcasts, Soundcloud, and Spotify. Let us know what you want us to cover in future episodes, and your thoughts on the offseasons of the teams we covered.

Thanks for listening!