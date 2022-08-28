 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Back to Excited Episode 184 - Around the NHL (Part 2)

Today we go from Nashville to Winnipeg and chat about the league

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Today, we discuss the rest of the NHL and their offseasons. Timestamps:

  • Kadri / Monahan trades - 1:30
  • NSH - 8:28
  • NJD - 18:37
  • NYI - 36:40
  • NYR - 43:18
  • OTT - 55:26
  • PHI - 1:11:13
  • PIT - 1:20:22
  • SJS - 1:28:05
  • SEA - 1:33:59
  • STL - 1:44:07
  • TB - 1:53:42
  • VAN - 2:04:31
  • VGK - 2:14:14
  • WSH - 2:20:52
  • WPG - 2:26:09

As always, you can find the podcast on Apple podcasts, Soundcloud, and Spotify. Let us know what you want us to cover in future episodes, and your thoughts on the offseasons of the teams we covered.

Thanks for listening!

