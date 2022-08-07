 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Back to Excited Episode 183: Around the NHL (Part 1)

We survey the league from Anaheim to Montreal

By Arvind.
Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we review the offseasons of the teams from Anaheim to Montreal.

Timestamps:

  • Anaheim Ducks - 3:00
  • Arizona Coyotes - 20:20
  • Boston Bruins - 36:41
  • Buffalo Sabres - 46:50
  • Calgary Flames - 53:23
  • Carolina Hurricanes - 1:07:04
  • Chicago Blackhawks - 1:21:09
  • Colorado Avalanche - 1:34:33
  • Columbus Blue Jackets - 1:43:34
  • Dallas Stars - 2:00:00
  • Detroit Red Wings - 2:14:49
  • Edmonton Oilers - 2:29:25
  • Florida Panthers - 2:40:35
  • Los Angeles Kings - 2:48:05
  • Minnesota Wild - 2:54:03
  • Montreal Canadiens : 2:59:56

As always, you can find the pod on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, and Spotify, in addition to basically anywhere else podcasts are distributed. Let us know whose off-seasons you like and dislike, and of any future topics you’d like us to cover.

