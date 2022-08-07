Back to Excited Episode 183: Around the NHL (Part 1)

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we review the offseasons of the teams from Anaheim to Montreal.
Timestamps:
- Anaheim Ducks - 3:00
- Arizona Coyotes - 20:20
- Boston Bruins - 36:41
- Buffalo Sabres - 46:50
- Calgary Flames - 53:23
- Carolina Hurricanes - 1:07:04
- Chicago Blackhawks - 1:21:09
- Colorado Avalanche - 1:34:33
- Columbus Blue Jackets - 1:43:34
- Dallas Stars - 2:00:00
- Detroit Red Wings - 2:14:49
- Edmonton Oilers - 2:29:25
- Florida Panthers - 2:40:35
- Los Angeles Kings - 2:48:05
- Minnesota Wild - 2:54:03
- Montreal Canadiens : 2:59:56
As always, you can find the pod on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, and Spotify, in addition to basically anywhere else podcasts are distributed. Let us know whose off-seasons you like and dislike, and of any future topics you’d like us to cover.
Thanks for listening!
