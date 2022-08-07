Back to Excited Episode 183: Around the NHL (Part 1)

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we review the offseasons of the teams from Anaheim to Montreal.

Timestamps:

Anaheim Ducks - 3:00

Arizona Coyotes - 20:20

Boston Bruins - 36:41

Buffalo Sabres - 46:50

Calgary Flames - 53:23

Carolina Hurricanes - 1:07:04

Chicago Blackhawks - 1:21:09

Colorado Avalanche - 1:34:33

Columbus Blue Jackets - 1:43:34

Dallas Stars - 2:00:00

Detroit Red Wings - 2:14:49

Edmonton Oilers - 2:29:25

Florida Panthers - 2:40:35

Los Angeles Kings - 2:48:05

Minnesota Wild - 2:54:03

Montreal Canadiens : 2:59:56

As always, you can find the pod on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, and Spotify, in addition to basically anywhere else podcasts are distributed. Let us know whose off-seasons you like and dislike, and of any future topics you’d like us to cover.

Thanks for listening!