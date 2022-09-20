Toronto Maple Leafs announce jersey sponsor: Milk

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be putting a sponsored patch on the front of their jerseys starting this season after making an ad partnership with Dairy Farmers of Ontario. The patch will be their “Milk” logo in white on the home jersey and Leafs blue on the road jersey.

To support healthy active living, community programming and access to hockey for players and fans everywhere.



We’re proud to announce @OntarioDairy as our jersey patch partner. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 20, 2022

The first-ever sponsorship patch on #leafs game sweaters will be the Dairy Farmers of Ontario’s “Milk” logo. pic.twitter.com/FlfJfpWOJh — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 20, 2022

The Toronto Raptors, who are also owned by MLSE, put the sponsor logo in the team’s colours so that it looks a little more aesthetically pleasing, unlike RBC logo on the new Canadiens jerseys.

“Just as milk nourishes healthy bodies, Ontario’s dairy farming families proudly nourish healthy communities, and that’s been the focus of our ongoing partnership with the Toronto Maple Leafs,” said Cheryl Smith, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO). “Placing our Milk logo on the Leafs’ sweaters is a symbol of this shared commitment, and of milk’s role in building strong bodies and healthy lives.” “Given our pride in our partnership with Dairy Farmers of Ontario, and the immense benefits of milk to both elite and everyday athletes, it’s a perfect fit to see the blue-and-white Milk logo on the Maple Leafs’ iconic blue-and-white sweaters,” said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, at MLSE. “Alongside MLSE and DFO’s shared values of support for grassroots initiatives, we look forward to further grow our partnership to reach the next generation of fans and give back to communities across Ontario.”

Doug Gilmour will also be the official* sponsor of the partnership and will be trialing new team pants.

*not real

Okay, kind of real: