Breaking News Rasmus Signs!

Rasmus Sandin signs two-year contract extension with Toronto Maple Leafs

The Liljegren deal it is after all.

By HardevLad
Buffalo Sabres v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed their final RFA of the summer, defender Rasmus Sandin, to a two-year contract worth $1.4 million AAV. This is the same contract fellow young defenseman Timothy Liljegren signed in the spring.

It’s not exactly the Liljegren deal, which has a salary of $1.4 million in each year $1.3 and $1.5 The concession to Sandin, who wanted one year or more AAV with two years is the salary structure.

Both Sandin and Liljegren will have arbitration rights as RFAs when their deals expire together. They will both be renegotiating at a time when the salary cap is expected to take its first big step up in several years.

