Rasmus Sandin signs two-year contract extension with Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed their final RFA of the summer, defender Rasmus Sandin, to a two-year contract worth $1.4 million AAV. This is the same contract fellow young defenseman Timothy Liljegren signed in the spring.

We’ve signed defenceman Rasmus Sandin to a two-year contract#LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 29, 2022

We got there eventually.

It’s not exactly the Liljegren deal, which has a salary of $1.4 million in each year $1.3 and $1.5 The concession to Sandin, who wanted one year or more AAV with two years is the salary structure.

For QO purposes, second year of Sandin’s deal is $1.6M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 29, 2022

Both Sandin and Liljegren will have arbitration rights as RFAs when their deals expire together. They will both be renegotiating at a time when the salary cap is expected to take its first big step up in several years.