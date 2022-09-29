Rasmus Sandin signs two-year contract extension with Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed their final RFA of the summer, defender Rasmus Sandin, to a two-year contract worth $1.4 million AAV. This is the same contract fellow young defenseman Timothy Liljegren signed in the spring.
We’ve signed defenceman Rasmus Sandin to a two-year contract#LeafsForever— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 29, 2022
We got there eventually.
It’s not exactly the Liljegren deal, which has a salary of
$1.4 million in each year $1.3 and $1.5 The concession to Sandin, who wanted one year or more AAV with two years is the salary structure.
For QO purposes, second year of Sandin’s deal is $1.6M— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 29, 2022
Both Sandin and Liljegren will have arbitration rights as RFAs when their deals expire together. They will both be renegotiating at a time when the salary cap is expected to take its first big step up in several years.
Kyle Dubas on Rasmus Sandin signing a two-year deal:— Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) September 29, 2022
"This morning, Rasmus Sandin and Lewis Gross reached out to us and informed us that after watching our game last night and seeing more injuries accrued by our defence, that they wanted to get this locked in today"
Loading comments...